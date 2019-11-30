Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek posing with Janne Andersson (Sweden) and Luis Enrique (Spain) at the UEFA EURO 2020 draw / PZPN.pl

EURO 2020: Groups Drawn, Poland with Spain in Group E!

BUCHAREST, Romania. November 30 (PSN) – The official draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage has now taken place in Bucharest.

What does the group of death look like? Who will the Polish national team play against? All these questions were answered on Saturday night.

Next year’s tournament will be unique because it will be played in 12 cities in 12 different countries. UEFA EURO 2020 matches will be played in the following countries: Denmark, the Netherlands, Romania, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, Scotland, Germany, Russia, England, Azerbaijan, Italy and Hungary.

The opening match will take place on June 12 in Rome at Stadio Olimpico. In turn, the final will be played on July 12 in London at Wembley.

Portugal will also be returning to defend its European title, having been drawn to Group F. It is also worth noting that for the first time in UEFA EURO history, the VAR video verification system will be used.

UEFA EURO 2020 Groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Play-off winner D (Georgia, Northern Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus)

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off winner C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel)

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Play-off winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland)

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Play-off winner A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania)

* If Romania wins A, they will be in group C and the winner of D will be in group F.

Poland find themselves in Group E, with Spain, Sweden and the play-off winner of B. This could be either Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, or Northern Ireland depending on who wins Path B in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, all eyes will definitely be on Group F, which has been already labeled the group of death featuring Germany, France, Portugal and Play-off winner A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania).

Poland’s UEFA EURO 2020 Schedule:

June 15 – Poland – Play-off winner B (Dublin)

June 20 – Spain – Poland (Bilbao)

June 24 – Poland – Sweden (Dublin)

