Official: Jagiellonia’s Klimala Signs with Celtic FC

Celtic have finalized the transfer of Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia / Celticfc.net
Official: Jagiellonia’s Klimala Signs with Celtic FC

GLASGOW, Scotland. January 14 (PSN) – Patryk Klimala has officially signed with Celtic FC – the Scottish champions have announced via their website.

The 21-year-old striker has joined the popular ‘The Bhoys’ on a four-and-a-half year contract, valid until the end of June 2024.

The Polish U-21 international made 17 appearances this season in the colours of Jagiellonia Bialystok in the PKO Ekstraklasa, having scored 7 goals – the best season record he’s had to date.

In total, Klimala, nicknamed ‘The Devil’, has 42 games and 8 goals scored for the Bialystok outfit since arriving in 2016 from Legia Warsaw.

Celtic took advantage of a buyout clause, which was included in Klimala’s contract with Jagiellonia. It amounted to 4 million euro.

“It’s a big moment for me and I’m very excited,” said Klimala. “I’m very happy to be here at such a massive club.

“The last 24 hours were intense. I was waiting for the decision to be finalised so I could finally come here and meet everyone. I had the chance to see the stadium and I felt the atmosphere. It was amazing so I’m looking forward to playing here in front of the fans. I’m very happy that everything is finished now and looking good.”

Celtic is currently the leader in Scottish Premier League table with 52 points. They have a two point advantage over second place Rangers FC in the standings. However, the ‘Gers’ still have one game in hand.

