Ekstraklasa

Pogon Sign Leeds United Midfielder Cibicki

Pogon have high hopes for new signing Pawel Cibicki / Leeds United
Pogon Sign Leeds United Midfielder Cibicki

SZCZECIN, Poland. January 14 (PSN) – Pawel Cibicki has joined Pogon Szczecin on permanent transfer from Leeds United.

On Tuesday, the winger signed a 3.5-year contract with the Ekstraklasa club.

The 26-year-old arrives from Leeds United, whom he signed for back in 2017. However, he’s since struggled to find a place on the first team, making only a total of 7 appearances in the English Championship outfit.

In 2019, he last played for both IF Elfsborg (Sweden) and ADO Den Haag (Denmark). In both cases he was loaned out from Leeds. Prior before that, he also played in Norway for Molde FK on loan too.

Cibicki is a pupil of Malmö FF, with whom he won three championship titles and the Swedish Super Cup. He also played a season at Jönköpings Södra IF on loan from Malmö.
In total, he played 97 matches and scored 25 goals in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

“Pawel is a footballer who can help us primarily in the attack line, but also on the wing,” says Pogon GM Dariusz Adamczuk.

“For the first time he will have a chance to play in his second homeland and we believe that he will show himself from a great side. We know Pawel’s possibilities. We know him, especially his performances in youth EURO, or the Swedish and Norwegian league, so we want him to be a significant part of the team by spring.”

Both Cibicki’s parents are of Polish origin and Cibicki has Swedish and Polish citizenship. As a result, he’s represented both nations at the youth level.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ekstraklasa

Related Items

More in Ekstraklasa

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 20: Newcomers Rakow Smash Lechia in Gdansk

PSN StaffDecember 23, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 19: 9-man Korona Shut Out Cracovia

PSN StaffDecember 15, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 18: Rakow Rematch Sees Cracovia Shine

PSN StaffDecember 8, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 17: Lechia See Wisla’s Losing Streak Continue

PSN StaffDecember 2, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 16: Pogon Outplay Legia for Battle Over First Place

PSN StaffNovember 25, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 15: Piast On Top After Jagiellonia Win

PSN StaffNovember 10, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 14: Cracovia Leave it Last Minute Against Gdansk

PSN StaffNovember 4, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 13: Wisla Plock On The Rise!

PSN StaffOctober 27, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 12: Modest Victory for Pogon in Lubin

PSN StaffOctober 22, 2019
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!