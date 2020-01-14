Pogon have high hopes for new signing Pawel Cibicki / Leeds United

Pogon Sign Leeds United Midfielder Cibicki

SZCZECIN, Poland. January 14 (PSN) – Pawel Cibicki has joined Pogon Szczecin on permanent transfer from Leeds United.

On Tuesday, the winger signed a 3.5-year contract with the Ekstraklasa club.

The 26-year-old arrives from Leeds United, whom he signed for back in 2017. However, he’s since struggled to find a place on the first team, making only a total of 7 appearances in the English Championship outfit.

In 2019, he last played for both IF Elfsborg (Sweden) and ADO Den Haag (Denmark). In both cases he was loaned out from Leeds. Prior before that, he also played in Norway for Molde FK on loan too.

Cibicki is a pupil of Malmö FF, with whom he won three championship titles and the Swedish Super Cup. He also played a season at Jönköpings Södra IF on loan from Malmö.

In total, he played 97 matches and scored 25 goals in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

“Pawel is a footballer who can help us primarily in the attack line, but also on the wing,” says Pogon GM Dariusz Adamczuk.

“For the first time he will have a chance to play in his second homeland and we believe that he will show himself from a great side. We know Pawel’s possibilities. We know him, especially his performances in youth EURO, or the Swedish and Norwegian league, so we want him to be a significant part of the team by spring.”

Both Cibicki’s parents are of Polish origin and Cibicki has Swedish and Polish citizenship. As a result, he’s represented both nations at the youth level.

