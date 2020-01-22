Ekstraklasa

Jevtic Departs Lech Poznan For Rubin

Jevtic will now try his luck in Russia / Lechpoznan.pl
POZNAN, Poland. January 22 (PSN) – Lech Poznan have officially announced that Darko Jevtic has left the club.

The fan favourite Swiss midfielder will continue his career at Rubin Kazan.

Jevtic has signed a contract with the Russian club for 4.5 years, joining on a definitive transfer.

The 26-year-old has played in the colors of Kolejorz since 2014. Since then, he’s made a total of 192 appearance, scoring 37 goals and recording 43 assists.

In addition, Jevtic had also won both the league championship and the Puchar Polski with Lech in 2015.

Rubin Kazan are currently in 13th place in the Russian Premier League with 19 points after 19 matches.

