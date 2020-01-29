Poles Abroad

Majecki will finish the rest of the season with Legia on loan from Monaco / Getty
Majecki Agrees to AS Monaco Deal

WARSAW, Poland. January 29 (PSN) – Radoslaw Majecki on Wednesday signed a contract with AS Monaco.

The young and up-and-coming talented goalkeeper has agreed on a deal that will see him in the Ligue 1 outfit until June 2024.

Majecki will remain in Legia Warsaw on a loan basis until the end of this season.

“We are pleased to welcome Radoslaw Majecki to AS Monaco, he is a very promising young goalkeeper. Radosław is 20 years old and recently joined the Polish national team. He regularly plays for his club Legia Warsaw, and that’s where he will finish this season.” said club vice president Oleg Petrow, written on the club’s official website.

According to unofficial information, Legia will receive 7 million euro for Majecki.

The 20-year-old has been a regular starter in net for Legia. This season he has appeared in all 20 league games, making 34 appearances in the PKO Ekstraklasa in total.

