Hertha Swoop in For Surprise Piatek Signing

Krzysztof Piatek will not continue his career in the German Bundesliga / Twitter
BERLIN, Germany. January 30 (PSN) – Krzysztof Piatek is officially a player of Hertha Berlin.

The Poland international joined the German club on the basis of a definitive transfer from AC Milan on Thursday.

“In Krzysztof we have a very talented striker, who has already impressively demonstrated his offensive quality and ability to score goals at the highest level both in Serie A and on the national team. Thanks to him we now have even more quality on the offensive.” said Hertha general manager Michael Preetz.

Hertha swooped in under such clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Barcelona to sign the Polish striker.

AC Milan were only willing to sell Piatek for 30 million euros, with the top clubs failing to meet that demand and only wanting a loan deal. However, unlike the rest Hertha took the plunge – spending the most money during a winter transfer window in their club history.

“I am very happy that this transfer has taken place. I feel a great desire to help the club along with my new teammates and to advance a few places in the league standings as soon as possible.” said Krzysztof Piatek at the Hertha press conference.

German media has reported that Piatek’s contract with Hertha lasts until June 30, 2024.

