Poles Abroad

Portland Announce Niezgoda Signing

Niezgoda will start the new MLS season as a Timbers player / Legia.com
Portland Announce Niezgoda Signing

PORTLAND, United States. January 30 (PSN) – Jaroslaw Niezgoda has officially signed with the Portland Timbers – announced via the website of the Major League Soccer club.

The 24-year-old striker has moved to the Lumberjacks from Legia Warsaw, where in the fall round he played 18 matches, in which he scored 14 goals.

The capital club earned 3.8 million euros on the transfer from the Ekstraklasa to the MLS.

Portland Timbers took sixth place in last year’s season struggle in the Western Conference. In the playoffs, the Lumberjacks in the first round succumbed to a 1:2 loss from Real Salt Lake City and were eliminated from the title fight.

The Oregon team will start the new MLS season on March 2 with Minnesota United. A week later, the Timbers will face Nashville SC.

