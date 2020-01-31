Poles Abroad

Grosicki Switches Hull for West Bromwich Albion

Kamil Grosicki will now play for West Bromwich Albion / Getty
Grosicki Switches Hull for West Bromwich Albion

WEST BROMWICH, England. January 31 (PSN) – Poland international Kamil Grosicki has officially joined West Bromwich Albion FC – announced the official club website on Friday.

The experienced winger moves to WBA on the basis of a definitive transfer from Hull City FC, where he scored 7 goals and 4 assists this season.

“I’m very happy to join West Brom. Of course, the goal is to achieve league promotion. I am ready to play now,” said Grosicki.

“I am ready to work with the coach and players, I would like to play my role here. I haven’t had the opportunity to work with Slaven Bilic in the past, but of course I know him and his achievements. I talked to him and he’s a very good guy. I am excited and I look forward to meeting the fans tomorrow.” he added.

Grosicki’s new club is currently in second place in the English Championship league table. WBA currently is only two points below leaders Leeds United.

