Sheridan has made his way back to Poland, where he will now play for Wisla Plock / jagiellonia.pl

Sheridan Returns to Poland With Wisla Plock

PLOCK, Poland. February 1 (PSN) – Wisla Plock have announced the new signing of Cillian Sheridan.

The 30-year-old Irish striker has signed a contract with Plock until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Sheridan returns to PKO Ekstraklasa after a year away. In February 2017, he joined Jagiellonia Bialystok, and after almost two years in Poland he left to try his luck in New Zealand for Wellington Phoenix.

In Poland, Sheridan played a total of 62 matches for Jagiellonia and scored 20 goals.

Back in July, the Irishman exchanged New Zealand for Israel, signing with Ironi Kiryat Shmona FC. This season, he made 19 appearances in the Israeli Premier League, in which he scored 4 goals.

Now Sheridan has decided to return back to the PKO Ekstraklasa, except this time with a new team in Wisla Plock.

