Ekstraklasa

Sheridan Returns to Poland With Wisla Plock

Sheridan has made his way back to Poland, where he will now play for Wisla Plock / jagiellonia.pl
Sheridan Returns to Poland With Wisla Plock

PLOCK, Poland. February 1 (PSN) – Wisla Plock have announced the new signing of Cillian Sheridan.

The 30-year-old Irish striker has signed a contract with Plock until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Sheridan returns to PKO Ekstraklasa after a year away. In February 2017, he joined Jagiellonia Bialystok, and after almost two years in Poland he left to try his luck in New Zealand for Wellington Phoenix.

In Poland, Sheridan played a total of 62 matches for Jagiellonia and scored 20 goals.

Back in July, the Irishman exchanged New Zealand for Israel, signing with Ironi Kiryat Shmona FC. This season, he made 19 appearances in the Israeli Premier League, in which he scored 4 goals.

Now Sheridan has decided to return back to the PKO Ekstraklasa, except this time with a new team in Wisla Plock.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ekstraklasa

Related Items

More in Ekstraklasa

Jevtic Departs Lech Poznan For Rubin

PSN StaffJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

Pogon Sign Leeds United Midfielder Cibicki

PSN StaffJanuary 14, 2020
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 20: Newcomers Rakow Smash Lechia in Gdansk

PSN StaffDecember 23, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 19: 9-man Korona Shut Out Cracovia

PSN StaffDecember 15, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 18: Rakow Rematch Sees Cracovia Shine

PSN StaffDecember 8, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 17: Lechia See Wisla’s Losing Streak Continue

PSN StaffDecember 2, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 16: Pogon Outplay Legia for Battle Over First Place

PSN StaffNovember 25, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 15: Piast On Top After Jagiellonia Win

PSN StaffNovember 10, 2019
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Round 14: Cracovia Leave it Last Minute Against Gdansk

PSN StaffNovember 4, 2019
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!