Official: Ekstraklasa to be played behind closed doors

Ekstraklasa fixtures will officially be played without spectators until further notice / ekstraklasa.org
WARSAW, Poland. March 10 (PSN) – Ekstraklasa SA, the organizing body behind PKO Bank Ekstraklasa, announced on Tuesday that all future upcoming games would be played behind closed doors.

This decision comes shortly after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a special press conference stated that all mass events in the country were to be canceled. While this is yet to be the case with the Polish top flight, the Ekstraklasa SA in response have decided to still continue match fixtures as planned – but they will be played without any spectators.

“Due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Poland and the decision of administrative authorities to extend the ban on the organization of mass events such as football matches, we announce that until further notice PKO Bank Ekstraklasa matches will be organized without spectators.” said the President of Ekstraklasa S.A. Marcin Animucki.

“Due to the difficult to define period in which the ban will apply, it is not possible to plan the postponement of matches.”

Matches will also be closed off from members of the press as well.

