Ekstraklasa SA have suspended the PKO Bank Ekstraklasa / Ekstraklasa SA

Official: PKO Ekstraklasa Games Suspended

WARSAW, Poland. March 13 (PSN) – Due to the current situation related to the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus and epidemiological threat in Poland, all matches of the PKO Bank Ekstraklasa have been suspended.

The restart date will be set next week after UEFA’s decisions regarding possible rescheduling of the international competitions in the season 2019/2020 or any new arrangements regarding the dates of international competitions in the season 2020/2021.

Ekstraklasa S.A. is not planning to restart the league before the end of March 2020.

“On Thursday and Friday we conducted a number of consultations with the Polish Football Federation and other leagues, which also decided to postpone matches. We consulted the state administration bodies and the sanitary authorities as well. The probable date of restarting the competitions will be scheduled depending on the current situation related to the spreading coronavirus [COVID-19] or UEFA’s decisions regarding the rescheduling of international competitions.” said Marcin Animucki, president of Ekstraklasa S.A.

“This Tuesday, UEFA consultations with the federations as well as ECA and European Leagues will take place. As a result, this year’s calendar or UEFA competition plans for the next season may change. Depending on the arrangements, we will be working on an on-going basis in close cooperation with the Polish Football Association and clubs.”

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol