Ekstraklasa Announces Return Schedule for May

WARSAW, Poland. May 8 (PSN) – With all players and members of training staffs reported by the PKO Bank Ekstraklasa clubs to be healthy after having been successfully tested for COVID-19, all clubs have now resumed training in preparation for the official return of the league.

As such, the Ekstraklasa has announced that it will be resuming on May 29th, releasing schedules for both the 27 and 28 rounds.

“We already have the results of all the tests. They are very optimistic. In 800 of those tested, only one test result indicated tentatively an active COVID-19 infection, affirmed in two subsequent tests. However, it had no bearings on the club, because the person was neither a player nor a member of the training staff,” said Professor Krzysztof Pawlaczyk, member of the Medical Commission of the Polish Football Association and medical expert of the Ekstraklasa.

Still four players who have returned to Poland have to pass the tests. In accordance with the sanitary procedures introduced by the government, they are now in the mandatory 14-day quarantine, and in isolation from the other team members.

Back on April 25, the Ekstraklasa got the green light from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to get prepared for the resumption of the league. The games of PKO Bank Ekstraklasa will start on May 29 2020 and end on July 18 – 19 2020.

With this news, the Ekstraklasa have announced the first games for the 27th round scheduled for May 29: Śląsk Wrocław vs. Raków Częstochowa and Pogoń Szczecin vs. KGHM Zagłębie Lubin, which will be broadcasted on CANAL+. Meanwhile, Lech Poznań vs. Legia Warsaw (scheduled for Saturday May 30 8.00 p.m), and Pogoń Szczecin vs. Cracovia, falling exactly one week later, also at 8.00 p.m., will be broadcasted by TVP Sport in the open band.

“In agreement with Canal+ and TVP, we prepared a plan for the broadcasting of the games of the two forthcoming matchweeks. Specific schedule of all the matchweeks until the end of the season will be published after 12th May. The last matchweek of the regular season has been scheduled on 14th June, and the season’s end on 18 – 19 July, the dates of the games of the 37th matchweek in two groups. The next games of the regular season will be played in the order as envisaged in the existing schedule. Until the end of the season, all the players and training staffs reported by the clubs will undergo strict training-medical procedures so that the games may be safely completed.” said Marcin Stefański, Head of Competition of Ekstraklasa S.A.

As a reminder, live PKO Ekstraklasa games are available to watch via the Ekstraklasa TV OTT platform. Matches outside of Poland can be accessed with either the desktop service and or mobile apps, with the exception of Bosnia and Herzegovine, Serbia, Croatia, Kosovo, Monenegro, Slovenia and North Macedonia. In those countries matches can only be watched on the Planet Sport TV channel.

PKO Ekstraklasa schedule of Rounds 27 and 28:

Round 27

Friday, May 29

18:00: Śląsk Wrocław – Raków Częstochowa (Canal+ Sport / nSport+)

20:30: Pogoń Szczecin – KGHM Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport / Canal+ 4K)

Saturday, May 30

15:00: ŁKS Łódź – Górnik Zabrze (Canal+ Sport)

17:30: Piast Gliwice – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport)

20:00: Lech Poznań – Legia Warsaw (Canal+ Sport / Canal+ 4K / TVP Sport)

Sunday, May 31

15:00: Cracovia – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport)

17:30: Lechia Gdańsk – Arka Gdynia (Canal+ Premium / Canal+ 4K)

Monday, June 1

18:00: Wisła Płock – Korona Kielce (Canal+ Sport / Canal+ 4K)

Round 28

Friday, June 5

18:00: Raków Częstochowa – ŁKS Łódź (Canal+ Sport / nSport+)

20:30: Górnik Zabrze – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport / Canal+ 4K)

Saturday, June 6

15:00: Jagiellonia Białystok – Wisła Płock (nSport+)

17:30: KGHM Zagłębie Lubin – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport / Canal+ 4K)

20:00: Pogoń Szczecin – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport / TVP Sport)

Sunday, June 7

12:30: Korona Kielce – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport)

15:00: Arka Gdynia – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport)

17:30: Wisła Kraków – Legia Warsaw (Canal+ Premium / Canal+ 4K)

