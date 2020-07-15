Men's National Team

PZPN: Poland’s Match Schedule for 2020 Released

Poland will have a busy fall, playing a total of 7 international games / PZPN
PZPN: Poland’s Match Schedule for 2020 Released

WARSAW, Poland. July 15 (PSN) – According to the Polish Football Federation (PZPN), the Poland national team will spend the fall making up lost time with international fixtures.

The first match in 2020 will be played by the bialo-czerwoni on September 4th, and the last by November 18.

Starting off the new UEFA Nations League season, Poland will play their matches away against both the Netherlands (UNL/September 4) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNL/September 7).

Then in just over a month, the Poles will play a total of five home games, including three as part of the UEFA Nations League and two exhibition matches.

At the stadium in Gdansk, Jerzy Brzęczek’s team will face Finland (October 7) and Italy (UNL/October 11). In Wroclaw,  Poland will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNL/October 14). Then in Chorzow, games will be held against Ukraine (November 11) and the Netherlands (UNL/November 18).

A UEFA Nations League away fixture with Italy will also take place in between on November 15.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

Poles Wrap Up EURO 2020 Qualifiers With Victory Over Slovenia

PSN StaffNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Two Goals Sink Israel in Polish Win

PSN StaffNovember 16, 2019
Read More

EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Poland Roster for Israel and Slovenia

PSN StaffNovember 4, 2019
Read More

Macedonia Fall as Poland Clinch EURO 2020 Qualification

PSN StaffOctober 13, 2019
Read More

Lewandowski’s Hat trick Stomps Latvia

PSN StaffOctober 10, 2019
Read More

EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Poland Roster for Latvia and North Macedonia

PSN StaffOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Toothless Draw in Warsaw with Austria

PSN StaffSeptember 9, 2019
Read More

Poland Powerlessness in Slovenia Defeat

PSN StaffSeptember 6, 2019
Read More

EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Poland Roster for Slovenia and Austria

PSN StaffAugust 26, 2019
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!