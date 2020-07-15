Poland will have a busy fall, playing a total of 7 international games / PZPN

PZPN: Poland’s Match Schedule for 2020 Released

WARSAW, Poland. July 15 (PSN) – According to the Polish Football Federation (PZPN), the Poland national team will spend the fall making up lost time with international fixtures.

The first match in 2020 will be played by the bialo-czerwoni on September 4th, and the last by November 18.

Starting off the new UEFA Nations League season, Poland will play their matches away against both the Netherlands (UNL/September 4) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNL/September 7).

Then in just over a month, the Poles will play a total of five home games, including three as part of the UEFA Nations League and two exhibition matches.

At the stadium in Gdansk, Jerzy Brzęczek’s team will face Finland (October 7) and Italy (UNL/October 11). In Wroclaw, Poland will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNL/October 14). Then in Chorzow, games will be held against Ukraine (November 11) and the Netherlands (UNL/November 18).

A UEFA Nations League away fixture with Italy will also take place in between on November 15.

Komplet jesiennych meczów kadry rozgrywanych w Polsce. Do zobaczenia (oby w komplecie widzów✊) na stadionach w Gdańsku, Wrocławiu i Chorzowie 🇵🇱⚽️. pic.twitter.com/pwK9bSRjdy — Maciej Sawicki (@Maciej_Sawicki) July 6, 2020

