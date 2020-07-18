Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala celebrate winning the 1 Liga and advancing to the Ekstraklasa / tspodbeskidzie.pl

Podbeskidzie and Stal Mielec Promoted to the Ekstraklasa

BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland. July 18 (PSN) – Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala and Stal Mielec have been promoted to play in the PKO Ekstraklasa for the 2020/2021 season.

Podbeskidzie secured themselves promotion on Wednesday after a goal heavy 4:3 win over Odra Opole at home. The Bielsko-Biala team, who still have two rounds left in the season, occupy first place in the Fortuna 1 Liga table with an advantage of eight points over the third place Warta Poznan.



Having last played in the Ekstraklasa back in 2016 and lasting 5 seasons there, Podbeskidzie will once again be hoping for a lengthy stay in the nation’s top flight.

Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała – Odra Opole 4:3 (2:1)

Goals: Jaroch 36′, Danielak 40′, Żemło 48′ (OG), Rzuchowski 63′ – Janasik 45′, Skrzypczak 72′, Czernysz 81′

Yellow carded: Danielak – Żemło, Niziołek

Referee: Damian Sylwestrzak (Wrocław) Attendance: 3700

Podbeskidzie: 1. Martin Polaček – 25. Bartosz Jaroch, 28. Kornel Osyra, 3. Aleksander Komor, 22. Kacper Gach – 8. Karol Danielak, 19. Michał Rzuchowski, 7. Rafał Figiel, 6. Tomasz Nowak (84, 90. Adrian Rakowski), 80. Mateusz Sopoćko (70, 14. Filip Laskowski) – 95. Marko Roginić (80, 9. Kamil Biliński)

Odra: 69. Mateusz Kuchta – 80. Kacper Tabiś, 15. Konrad Kostrzycki, 2. Piotr Żemło, 77. Patryk Janasik – 22. Dawid Błanik (46, 19. Jarosław Czernysz), 5. Rafał Niziołek, 98. Mateusz Czyżycki, 14. Sebastian Bonecki (58, 9. Tomáš Mikinič), 7. Krzysztof Janus – 28. Arkadiusz Piech (58, 20. Szymon Skrzypczak)

PGE Stal Mielec have also returned to Ekstraklasa. Their Fortuna 1 Liga match with Zaglębie Sosnowiec that ended in a 3:0 victory as well sealed their promotion. Goals came from Mateusz Mak and Michal Zyro which secured the win. Unlike Podbeskidzie, Stal haven’t made an appearance in the Ekstraklasa for 24 years.

Zagłębie Sosnowiec – Stal Mielec 0:3 (0:1)

Goals: Mak 22′, Michał Żyro 46′, 51′

Yellow carded: Beneta – Dadok, Domański

Referee: Jacek Małyszek (Lublin) Attendance: 502

Zagłębie: 13. Krystian Stępniowski – 16. Dawid Ryndak (62, 9. Mateusz Szwed), 25. Piotr Polczak, 5. Kacper Łopata, 29. Markas Beneta – 30. Patryk Małecki (62, 22. Quentin Seedorf), 17. Kacper Radkowski, 21. Tomasz Hołota (72, 6. Bartłomiej Babiarz), 11. Patryk Mularczyk, 8. Szymon Pawłowski – 99. Fabian Piasecki

Stal: 33. Jakub Wrąbel – 11. Szymon Stasik (86, 12. Adam Kramarz), 24. Lukáš Bielák, 5. Mateusz Żyro, 23. Krystian Getinger – 10. Mateusz Mak (83, 77. Jakub Bartosz), 8. Maciej Urbańczyk, 7. Maciej Domański, 17. Bartosz Nowak, 96. Robert Dadok (62, 20. Grzegorz Tomasiewicz) – 14. Michał Żyro

