Artur Boruc has joined Legia on free transfer from AFC Bournemouth / PAP

Official: Artur Boruc Returns to Legia Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland. August 1 (PSN) – Artur Boruc has made his long awaited returned to the PKO Ekstraklasa!

The legendary Poland goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Polish Champions, Legia Warsaw. The deal is valid until June 30, 2021.

Boruc left AFC Bournemouth on free transfer after the Cherries were relegated from the Premier League. Now after years of hinting back at a return to his beloved club, Legia fans can finally rejoice with the 40-year-old’s penning of a contract with the Legion.

“I am very glad that I came back and the transfer matters went so quickly,” Artur Boruc told Legia.com.

Having been dropped to a reserve role in his final years at Bournemouth, Boruc will be eagerly looking at returning to regular first team football in Warsaw.

“Signing Artur Boruc will strengthen the club on every possible level. We hope that his skills, experience in the national team, during tournaments and work in clubs from the strongest European leagues will be very helpful, especially in the context of our next goal, which is competing in Europe. I want our youth to benefit from it, which will pay off in the coming years. I would also like to add that our new goalkeeper is a real Legionista who identified himself with our club throughout his career. He perfectly understands our goals and priorities for the coming season. I am convinced that he will help us a lot.” said Legia Warsaw general manager, Radoslaw Kucharski.

Boruc is expected to fill in the shoes of 20-year-old Radoslaw Majecki, who recently left Legia for AS Monaco.

