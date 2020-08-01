Warta won the 1 Liga playoffs over Radomiak on Friday / wartapoznan.pl

Warta Poznan Jump to the Ekstraklasa as Play-off Winners

GRODZISK WLKP, Poland. August 1 (PSN) – Warta Poznan have become the third team from the 1 Liga to be promoted this season to the Ekstraklasa.

The Zieloni secured promotion after a 2:0 play-off win over Radomiak Radom in Grodzisk Wielkopolski on Friday.



Both goals for the Poznan side were scored from the penalty spot, with each being successfully executed by Mateusz Kupczak.

Warta now will make their long awaited returned to the Polish top flight, having last made their appearance their in the 1994/95 season. They join Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala and Stal Mielec, who were promoted from the 1 Liga during the regular season, back in the Ekstraklasa.

Warta Poznań – Radomiak Radom 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Kupczak 67′ (Pk), 83′ (Pk)

Yellow carded: Trałka, Kieliba, Grobelny, Szczepaniak, Jakóbowski, Laskowski – Kaput, Leândro, Górski

Red carded: Mateusz Szczepaniak (90)

Referee: Bartosz Frankowski (Toruń) Attendance: 912

Warta: 1. Adrian Lis – 7. Michał Grobelny, 5. Bartosz Kieliba, 16. Aleks Ławniczak, 3. Jakub Kiełb – 19. Mariusz Rybicki, 21. Mateusz Kupczak, 6. Łukasz Trałka, 22. Robert Janicki (58, 10. Adrian Laskowski), 11. Michał Jakóbowski – 9. Łukasz Spławski (75, 20. Mateusz Szczepaniak)

Radomiak: 1. Cezary Miszta – 14. Damian Jakubik (86, 97. Dominik Sokół), 16. Mateusz Cichocki, 55. Meik Karwot, 33. Dawid Abramowicz – 9. Leândro (86, 70. Merveille Fundambu), 11. Michał Kaput, 7. Mateusz Michalski, 10. Rafał Makowski, 6. Adam Banasiak (71, 22. Maciej Górski) – 27. Damian Nowak

