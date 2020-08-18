Piast Gliwice Confirm Swierczok Loan

Ekstraklasa

Swierczok is hoping his move back to Poland will also help with returning to the national side / PZPN
GLIWICE, Poland. August 18 (PSN) – Piast Gliwice announced on Tuesday the finalization of the Jakub Swierczok’s transfer.

The 27-year-old striker officially joined the PKO Ekstraklasa club on an annual loan from the Bulgarian side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad.

Swierczok, who has three caps to his name for the Polish national team, returns to Poland after a 2.5-year break playing abroad. He spent this time in Bulgaria with Ludogorets, where he joined in January 2018 from Zaglebie Lubin. In the Bulgarian efbet League, he played 57 games, scoring 24 goals.

“I am very pleased that I will play for Piast this season. I find myself in a good team led by a good coach. I know that I will be able to develop even more during this year. I want to focus on training hard for every upcoming match. I came here to help the team take the best place in the standings and achieve good results in Europe. I found myself in a solid team with a style of play that suits me. The coach here, Waldemar Fornalik was also of great importance to me in making the decision to transfer here.” said Jakub Swierczok after signing his contract, quoted by the club’s official website.

Jakub Swierczok’s previous stats in the PKO Ekstraklasa are 67 appearances with 27 goals.

