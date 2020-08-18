Kante scored the game winning goal for the Legion on Tuesday / Legia.com

UCL: Kante Saves Legia From Compromise

WARSAW, Poland. August 18 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part in the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Polish champion modestly defeated Linfield FC 1:0 at home and advanced to the second qualifying round.

From the very beginning, Legia definitely felt respect from their Northern Irish opponents, who in turn focused primarily on defense. However, this didn’t last for too long, with Linfield eventually making a move forward themselves and causing some issues for new signing Artur Boruc in net.

The match soon became a scrappy affair for both sides, but with Legia still holding the upper hand in ball possession and shots on goal. Despite this, Aleksandar Vukovic’s side had plenty of trouble converting any of their goal chances.

A second yellow for Kirk Millar saw the Northern Irish striker get sent off the field in the 75th minute with a red card, strengthening Legia’s chances greatly.

It didn’t take too long for the Warsaw outfit to take advantage of the situation, with Kante scoring in the 82nd minute.

Legia now will face the winner from the match between FC Ararat-Armenia (Armenia) – AC Omonia (Cyprus) in the second qualifying round.

_______________________

Legia Warsaw – Linfield FC 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Kanté 82′

Yellow cards: Kanté – Héry, Millar, Lavery, Pepper

Red card: Kirk Millar (75th)

Referee: Nicolas Laforge (Belgium)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 14. Michał Karbownik, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 25. Filip Mladenović – 22. Paweł Wszołek, 7. Domagoj Antolić, 99. Bartosz Slisz (46, 39. Maciej Rosołek), 8. Walerian Gwilia, 82. Luquinhas – 9. Tomáš Pekhart (70, 20. José Kanté)

Linfield: 1. Chris Johns – 24. Ethan Boyle, 2. Mark Stafford, 3. Ross Larkin, 16. Matthew Clarke – 12. Kirk Millar, 22. Jamie Mulgrew, 20. Stephen Fallon, 21. Bastien Héry (79, 25. Conor Pepper), 31. Niall Quinn (83, 15. Navid Nasseri) – 14. Shayne Lavery (76, 9. Christy Manzinga)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol