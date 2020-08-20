Bartosz Bialek revealed as Wolfsburg's latest signing / vfl-wolfsburg.de

VfL Wolfsburg Sign Zaglebie’s Bartosz Bialek

WOLFSBURG, Germany. August 20 (PSN) – Bartosz Bialek has signed a contract with VfL Wolfsburg, the German club announced on Wednesday.

According to Polish media, VfL Wolfsburg paid five million euro for the the 19-year-old, with the contract valid until 2024. Previously, the striker played for Polish side Zaglebie Lubin.

For Zaglebie, Bialek scored 9 goals in 19 games in the PKO Ekstraklasa last season.

“We’re very pleased to have signed a very talented player, who at a young age has already produced very good performances,” said VfL sporting director Marcel Schafer on the club’s official site.

“He’s young and fits our philosophy perfectly. We’re convinced he can take the next step in his development with us and will help us achieve our objectives in the coming years.” added Schafer.

At Volkswagen-Arena, Bialek will wear number 21.

“For me, moving to the Bundesliga is a dream. I’m really looking forward to the challenge of continuing my journey in one of the strongest leagues in the world,” said Bialek.

