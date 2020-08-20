Poles Abroad

VfL Wolfsburg Sign Zaglebie’s Bartosz Bialek

Bartosz Bialek revealed as Wolfsburg's latest signing / vfl-wolfsburg.de
VfL Wolfsburg Sign Zaglebie’s Bartosz Bialek

WOLFSBURG, Germany. August 20 (PSN) – Bartosz Bialek has signed a contract with VfL Wolfsburg, the German club announced on Wednesday.

According to Polish media, VfL Wolfsburg paid five million euro for the the 19-year-old, with the contract valid until 2024. Previously, the striker played for Polish side Zaglebie Lubin.

For Zaglebie, Bialek scored 9 goals in 19 games in the PKO Ekstraklasa last season.

“We’re very pleased to have signed a very talented player, who at a young age has already produced very good performances,” said VfL sporting director Marcel Schafer on the club’s official site.

“He’s young and fits our philosophy perfectly. We’re convinced he can take the next step in his development with us and will help us achieve our objectives in the coming years.” added Schafer.

At Volkswagen-Arena, Bialek will wear number 21.

“For me, moving to the Bundesliga is a dream. I’m really looking forward to the challenge of continuing my journey in one of the strongest leagues in the world,” said Bialek.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Poles Abroad

Related Items

More in Poles Abroad

Grosicki Switches Hull for West Bromwich Albion

PSN StaffJanuary 31, 2020
Read More

Portland Announce Niezgoda Signing

PSN StaffJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Hertha Swoop in For Surprise Piatek Signing

PSN StaffJanuary 30, 2020
Read More

Majecki Agrees to AS Monaco Deal

PSN StaffJanuary 29, 2020
Read More

Official: Jagiellonia’s Klimala Signs with Celtic FC

PSN StaffJanuary 14, 2020
Read More

Piast’s Dziczek Sold to Lazio

PSN StaffAugust 23, 2019
Read More

Piatek Helps AC Milan Reach Coppa Italia Semifinals in Style

PSN StaffJanuary 29, 2019
Read More

Official: Krzysztof Piatek Completes AC Milan Move

PSN StaffJanuary 23, 2019
Read More

PAOK FC Seal Swiderski Deal

PSN StaffJanuary 20, 2019
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!