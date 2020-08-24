Men's National Team

Brzeczek Announces Call-ups for Netherlands and Bosnia

Jerzy Brzeczek has made the decision to call up a lot of new faces for the upcoming matchs in September / PZPN
WARSAW, Poland. August 24 (PSN) – Jerzy Brzeczek has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the September Nations League fixtures with the Netherlands and Bosnia Herzegovina.

The Poles will have to manage these matches without their captain, Robert Lewandowski.

In the first half of September, the Bialo-czerwoni will have two away matches as part of the new edition of Nations League. On September 4, the Polish national team will play in Amsterdam against the Netherlands, and three days later they will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica.

Most notably, Poland captain and recent UEFA Champions League winner, Robert Lewandowski was not included in the call-up list. This is due to Brzeczek deciding to give Lewandowski some time off, as the striker will be granted some much needed rest after a very demanding season. In his place, rookie Adam Buksa was called up to the squad.

Polish national team for matches against the Netherlands and Bosnia:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski, Łukasz Fabiański, Łukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczęsny

Defenders: Paweł Bochniewicz, Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszyński, Kamil Glik, Artur Jędrzejczyk, Michał Karbownik, Tomasz Kędziora, Maciej Rybus, Sebastian Walukiewicz

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski, Jacek Góralski, Kamil Grosicki, Kamil Jóźwiak, Damian Kądzior, Mateusz Klich, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder, Sebastian Szymański, Piotr Zieliński

Forwards: Adam Buksa, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piątek

