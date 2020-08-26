Legia defender Igor Lewczuk is sent off with a red card / Legia.com

UCL: Omonia End Legia’s Champions League Dreams

WARSAW, Poland. August 26 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part in the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

The Polish champion was defeated by AC Omonia 0:2 at home and knocked out of the cup qualifiers.



Led by former Legia coach, Henning Berg, Omonia out of the gate were putting heavy pressure on the home side, forcing new signing Artur Boruc to make plenty of big saves to keep from conceding.

Things afterwards took a turn for the worse in the 56th minute, as Legia found themselves playing at a handicap, due to defender Igor Lewczuk being sent off the field for a second booking in a row. Despite this, the Legion were able to continue and hold their own, even causing a few scares in front of the Omonia net whenever possible.

With neither team able to find the back of the net at regulation time, the game then went into extra time. It was here where Legia’s fatigue playing with only ten men started to really show and be their undoing.

A clumsy foul by Artur Jedrzejczyk in the 92nd minute saw Omonia be awarded a penalty shot, with Jordi Gomez converting it cleanly to allow the Cypriots the take the lead. This was soon after followed by a fatal mistake by Mateusz Wieteska in the 102nd minute, who allowed to Thiago to header in the second goal unchallenged and unmarked. This final goal put the nail in the coffin for any chances Legia had in salvaging the game.

Knocked out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, Legia will now continue their European campaign in the 3rd qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. The phase for this is scheduled to start on September 24.

_________________________

Legia Warsaw – AS Omonia 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Gómez 92′ (Pk), Thiago 106′

Yellow carded: Lewczuk, Luquinhas, Slisz, Jędrzejczyk – Thiago, Vítor Gomes, Gómez

Red carded: Igor Lewczuk (56)

Referee: Nathan Verboomen (Belgium)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 14. Michał Karbownik, 5. Igor Lewczuk, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 25. Filip Mladenović – 82. Luquinhas, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 7. Domagoj Antolić, 8. Walerian Gwilia (60, 4. Mateusz Wieteska; 108, 24. André Martins), 39. Maciej Rosołek (79, 67. Bartosz Kapustka) – 9. Tomáš Pekhart (61, 20. José Kanté)

Omonia: 40. Fabiano – 31. Giánnis Koússoulos, 6. Michael Lüftner, 22. Ádám Lang, 17. Jan Lecjaks – 11. Éric Bauthéac (91, 75. Loḯzos Loḯzou), 8. Vítor Gomes (103, 35. Cháris Mavrías), 16. Jordi Gómez, 21. Marínos Tzionís (76, 88. Ernest Asante), 70. Thiago (112, 5. Kiko) – 18. Michal Ďuriš

