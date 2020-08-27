Mikael Ishak continued his goal scoring streak, firing twice against Valmiera FC / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Piast and Lech Progress, Cracovia Knocked Out

POZNAN, Poland. August 27 (PSN) – Piast Gliwice, Lech Poznan, and Cracovia Krakow each took part in the first round of UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

Piast Gliwice started the day off with a 2:0 win over Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk, allowing them to move to the next round of the qualifiers. Patryk Lipski and Jakub Swierczok each scored for the Ekstraklasa outfit. For Piast, this was the club’s first ever advancement to the next round of a European competition.



__________________________________

Dinamo Minsk – Piast Gliwice 0:2 (0:1)

Goals: Lipski 10′, Świerczok 56′

Yellow carded: Bachar, Matwiejczik – Sokołowski

Referee: Lazar Lukić (Serbia)

Dinamo: 32. Jewgienij Pomazan – 4. Igor Szytow, 5. Miha Goropevšek, 6. Dominik Dinga – 33. Siergiej Matwiejczik, 15. Władisław Klimowicz, 23. Edgar Olechnowicz (73, 77. Kiriłł Wiergiejczik), 96. Silas (59, 71. Michaił Kozłow), 24. Artem Suchoćkyj – 7. Iwan Bachar, 9. Jewgienij Szykawka (79, 10. Władimir Chwaszczinskij)

Piast: 26. František Plach – 20. Martin Konczkowski, 5. Tomáš Huk, 4. Jakub Czerwiński, 2. Mikkel Kirkeskov – 10. Kristopher Vida (82, 19. Sebastian Milewski), 17. Patryk Lipski, 18. Patryk Sokołowski, 21. Gerard Badía (72, 16. Dominik Steczyk) – 9. Piotr Parzyszek (55, 11. Michał Żyro), 70. Jakub Świerczok

__________________________________

Next, Cracovia in their fixture lost 0:2 in an away game against Malmo FF. The Swedish runners-up already were able to secure a victory in the first half after goals fell from Jo Inge Berget and Søren Rieks in the 1st and 44th minutes of the match, thus eliminating Cracovia from the competition.

__________________________________

Malmö FF – Cracovia 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: Berget 1′, Rieks 44′

Yellow carded: Larsson, Rakip – Hanca, Dimun

Referee: Urs Schnyder (Sweden)

Malmö: 30. Marko Johansson – 2. Eric Larsson, 15. Anel Ahmedhodžić, 31. Franz Brorsson, 3. Jonas Knudsen – 32. Jo Inge Berget (67, 39. Amin Sarr), 19. Erdal Rakip (75, 8. Arnór Ingvi Traustason), 6. Oscar Lewicki, 10. Anders Christiansen, 5. Søren Rieks – 7. Isaac Thelin

Cracovia: 31. Lukáš Hroššo – 2. Cornel Râpă, 39. Michał Helik, 85. David Jablonský, 3. Michal Sipľak (58, 87. Diego Ferraresso) – 11. Mateusz Wdowiak, 10. Pelle van Amersfoort, 22. Florian Loshaj, 9. Marcos Álvarez (79, 99. Tomáš Vestenický), 4. Sergiu Hanca – 7. Rivaldinho (46, 8. Milan Dimun)

__________________________________

Playing their match last of the night, Lech Poznan convincingly won 3:0 at home with Latvian side Valmiera FC and joined Piast in advancing to the next round of qualifiers. Two goals for the Polish runners-up were scored by Mikael Ishak, while the third was added in by 18-year-old rookie Filip Szymczak, who was introduced right at the end of the match for Ishak.

__________________________________

Lech Poznań – Valmiera FC 3:0

Goals: Ishak 59′, 78′, Szymczak 88′

Referee: Ondřej Pechanec (Czech Republic)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Robert Gumny, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 5. Đorđe Crnomarković, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 38. Jakub Kamiński (63, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 15. Jakub Moder, 25. Pedro Tiba (80, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 10. Dani Ramírez, 7. Kamil Jóźwiak – 9. Mikael Ishak (84, 23. Filip Szymczak)

Valmiera: 65. Rūdolfs Soloha – 8. Mykoła Musolitin, 22. Olaide Badmus, 16. Julien Célestine, 17. Pape Yaré Fall – 10. Alvis Jaunzems (83, 33. Daniils Skopenko), 6. Krišs Kārkliņš, 80. Mohamed Victor Diagné, 14. Luka Silagadze (46, 29. Motaz Zaddem), 77. Jorge Teixeira (77, 19. Djibril Guèye) – 99. Tolu Arokodare

