Kadzior will continue his career in the La Liga / PZPN

SD Eibar Announces Kadzior Signing

EIBAR, Spain. August 30 (PSN) – Damian Kadzior has become the newest player for SD Eibar, the La Liga side announced via its website.

The 28-year-old has signed a contract with the Spanish club that is valid until 2023.

Kadzior comes to Eibar from Dinamo Zagreb, where he spent the last two seasons making a name for himself. In Croatia, the Pole won the Croatian national championship twice with Dinamo and became an important squad player.

The former Gornik Zabrze winger played a total of 77 matches for Dinamo, where he scored 21 goals, also recording 22 assists.

At the international stage, Kadzior has four appearances to his name for the Poland national team, in which he scored one goal. The player made his debut in the national team in September 2018.

El internacional polaco Damian Kadzior, nuevo jugador armero https://t.co/r8gt68HcAc Eibarrek Damian Kadzior jokalari poloniarra fitxatu duhttps://t.co/xUe4WZtXqx Ongi etorri, Damian! Witamy! 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/2WZRvF6DPP — SD Eibar #DenokArmagin 💙❤️ (@SDEibar) August 29, 2020

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol