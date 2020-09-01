Damian Kadzior has left the Poland training camp with a knee injury / PZPN

PZPN: New Squad Omissions Announced

WARSAW, Poland. September 1 (PSN) – The Polish Football Federation (PZPN) announced new squad omissions for the upcoming September UEFA Nations League fixtures with the Netherlands and Bosnia Herzegovina.

3 players have been omitted from Jerzy Brzeczek’s squad.

Przemyslaw Frankowski and Adam Buksa, both players who were called up for the UEFA Nations League have been unable to arrive to training camp. The reason for this is due to their clubs not agreeing in letting them go. Both Frankowski and Buksa play in the MLS.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, FIFA has given clubs around the world the opportunity for refusal in sending their players for international duty.

The club has the right to make such a move if, after returning from a possible training camp, the player has to go to a quarantine of at least five days. Meanwhile, MLS regulations stipulate that players returning from Europe must undergo a ten-day quarantine. Thus both Frankowski and Buksa were omitted from the Poland squad for September’s UEFA Nations League games.

Damian Kadzior is the third player on the omissions list. While the midfielder actually attended training camp in Warsaw, he has since left due to a knee injury. According to Poland team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski, the 28-year-old underwent knee imaging examinations, after which it was decided he would require a few days of treatment. As a result, Kadzior returns to his club with strict handling guidelines.

The PZPN have stated that coach Jerzy Brzeczek does not plan to call up any replacements for the three players.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol