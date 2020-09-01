Men's National Team

PZPN: New Squad Omissions Announced

Damian Kadzior has left the Poland training camp with a knee injury / PZPN
PZPN: New Squad Omissions Announced

WARSAW, Poland. September 1 (PSN) – The Polish Football Federation (PZPN) announced new squad omissions for the upcoming September UEFA Nations League fixtures with the Netherlands and Bosnia Herzegovina.

3 players have been omitted from Jerzy Brzeczek’s squad.

Przemyslaw Frankowski and Adam Buksa, both players who were called up for the UEFA Nations League have been unable to arrive to training camp. The reason for this is due to their clubs not agreeing in letting them go. Both Frankowski and Buksa play in the MLS.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, FIFA has given clubs around the world the opportunity for refusal in sending their players for international duty.

The club has the right to make such a move if, after returning from a possible training camp, the player has to go to a quarantine of at least five days. Meanwhile, MLS regulations stipulate that players returning from Europe must undergo a ten-day quarantine. Thus both Frankowski and Buksa were omitted from the Poland squad for September’s UEFA Nations League games.

Damian Kadzior is the third player on the omissions list. While the midfielder actually attended training camp in Warsaw, he has since left due to a knee injury. According to Poland team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski, the 28-year-old underwent knee imaging examinations, after which it was decided he would require a few days of treatment. As a result, Kadzior returns to his club with strict handling guidelines.

The PZPN have stated that coach Jerzy Brzeczek does not plan to call up any replacements for the three players.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

PZPN Unveil 2020 Poland Nike Kits

PSN StaffSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Brzeczek Announces Call-ups for Netherlands and Bosnia

PSN StaffAugust 24, 2020
Read More
PZPN

PZPN: Poland’s Match Schedule for 2020 Released

PSN StaffJuly 15, 2020
Read More

Poles Wrap Up EURO 2020 Qualifiers With Victory Over Slovenia

PSN StaffNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Two Goals Sink Israel in Polish Win

PSN StaffNovember 16, 2019
Read More

EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Poland Roster for Israel and Slovenia

PSN StaffNovember 4, 2019
Read More

Macedonia Fall as Poland Clinch EURO 2020 Qualification

PSN StaffOctober 13, 2019
Read More

Lewandowski’s Hat trick Stomps Latvia

PSN StaffOctober 10, 2019
Read More

EURO 2020 Qualifiers: Poland Roster for Latvia and North Macedonia

PSN StaffOctober 1, 2019
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!