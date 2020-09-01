Poland have showcased their new UEFA EURO 2020 kits / Nike

PZPN Unveil 2020 Poland Nike Kits

WARSAW, Poland. September 1 (NIKE) – Poland’s 2020 national team collection digs into the archives to draw inspiration from a golden era for the team.

On Tuesday, the Polish Football Federation (PZPN) unveiled the new Poland 2020 home and away kits by Nike.



“When you look back through Polish football history, there is a lot of inspiration to be found,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Football Apparel. “Moving the eagle to the center is a way to tap into that rich heritage.”

With the eagle’s return to the heart of the shirt, the Poland 2020 national team kit harkens back to the late 1970s and early 1980s when Poland twice finished third in the world.

“It’s amazing to see the badge back in the middle of the shirts,” says midfielder Sebastian Szymanski. “It makes you think of those great teams and players from the past and that will definitely inspire us. I also love all the special little touches on both the home and the away and I think the fans will too.”

Poland’s new home comes in white with a fold down collar that is fastened by two buttons, both of which are embossed with an eagle. The collar has a prominent red trim and sits above an enlarged national team crest. A Nike Swoosh is placed to the right, a squad number to the left. White shorts and socks complete the look. A double dose of national pride is provided via a Polish federation logo printed inside the jersey, and the word “Polska” appears at the nape of the neck when the collar is lifted up.

Poland’s away comprises red shirts, white shorts and red socks. The jersey switches to a V-neck collar, while unique flag-inspired cuffs trim the sleeves. The crest remains at the heart of the shirt, but this time it is joined by a smaller version printed on the back of the collar.

