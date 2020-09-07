Kamil Glik celebrates after heading in Poland's first goal of the game / PZPN

Historic Win for Poland in Zenica Over Bosnia

ZENICA, Bosnia & Herzegovina. September 7 (PSN) – For the first time in history, the Polish national team have won a match in the UEFA Nations League.

Final Score: Bosnia & Herzegovina – Poland 1:2

On the second anniversary of Jerzy Brzeczek’s debut as the national coach, the bialo-czerwoni defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica 2:1.

Bosnia opened up the goal scoring in the 22nd minute, when they received a penalty kick after a foul by Jan Bednarek in the penalty box. Haris Hajradinovic stepped up to the mark and converted, putting the hosts up in front.

After conceding, Poland then started to open up more and became aggressive on the attack, resulting in several scares in front of the Bosnian net. Eventually their persistence paid off, with Kamil Glik powerfully heading in off a corner for the equalizing goal just before the half.

The Polish offense continued in the second half, with Brzeczek’s team controlling the ball possession and as well out-shooting the Bosnians.

Kamil Grosicki later followed things up with a goal of his own in the 67th minute. The West Bromwich Albion winger captured Maciej Rybus’s cross and beat Asmir Begovic with a header to make things 2:1.

The hosts attempted to respond but were unable to convert the few chances they had, with Lukasz Fabianski even denying Edin Dzeko a goal late into the second half.

After two games in the UEFA Nations League, the Poles now rank third place with 3 points to their name in Group 1. Italy currently lead the group after defeating the Netherlands 1:0 on Monday.

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Poland 1:2 (1:1)

Goals: Hajradinović 24′ (Pk) – Glik 45′, Grosicki 67′

Yellow carded: Hadžiahmetović – Bednarek, Milik

Referee: Cüneyt Çakır (Turkey)

Bosnia & Herzegovina: 1. Asmir Begović – 4. Zoran Kvržić, 3. Ermin Bičakčić, 17. Siniša Saničanin, 2. Eldar Ćivić (82, 23. Deni Milošević) – 14. Armin Hodžić, 6. Amir Hadžiahmetović, 7. Muhamed Bešić (60, 11. Edin Džeko), 20. Haris Hajradinović, 10. Amer Gojak (46, 8. Edin Višća) – 16. Elvir Koljić

Poland: 22. Łukasz Fabiański – 4. Tomasz Kędziora, 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek, 13. Maciej Rybus – 21. Kamil Jóźwiak, 6. Jacek Góralski, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (68, 14. Mateusz Klich), 20. Piotr Zieliński (85, 8. Karol Linetty), 11. Kamil Grosicki (80, 19. Sebastian Szymański) – 7. Arkadiusz Milik

