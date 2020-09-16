Poles Abroad

Derby County Finalize Jozwiak Move

DERBY, England. September 16 (PSN) – Derby County have strengthened their attacking options with the latest signing of Kamil Jozwiak.

The English Championship club announced the signing of the Poland international through their website on Wednesday morning.

Jozwiak joins Derby from Polish top-flight side Lech Poznan for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old winger has agreed to a four-year contract with the Rams which will run until the summer of 2024, and will see him link up with his international team-mate Krystian Bielik in Derby’s squad.

“We are very happy to announce the signing of Kamil Jozwiak. He is an exciting player with a huge amount of potential. Kamil is 22, so he has his best years ahead of him and he will be an important player for us. Kamil is someone we have closely watched over a long period of time and as a full international for Poland, we believe we are making an excellent addition to our squad.” Derby manager Phillip Cocu told dcfc.co.uk.

Jozwiak is a product of Lech Poznan’s youth system where he made his professional debut for the club in February 2016 at the age of 17. Since then he’s quickly grown to become one of the key players for the Kolejorz, eventually catching the eye of Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek.

To date, Jozwiak has earned 3 caps to his name at the international stage since making his debut for the bialo-czerwoni in November 2019.

“I am so happy that I am here,” he told RamsTV in his first interview as a Derby player.

“It is the next step in my career and I so excited and happy.”

