Despite not having yet won a game in the Ekstraklasa, Lech have claimed a victory in Sweden / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Convincing Win for Lech in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. September 16 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the second round of UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Wednesday.

In their away match, Lech Poznan won 3:0 in Stockholm against Hammarby IF.

Goals for the Ekstraklasa vice-champions were scored by Pedro Tiba, Jakub Kaminski and Filip Marchwinski. Both Kaminski and Marchwinski fired a goal each in the last minutes of the game just before the final whistle.

The Swedes had also weakened themselves in the 63rd minute, having to play a man down after Jeppe Andersen was shown a red card. This win is historical for Lech, who are the first Polish team to eliminate a Swedish club in Europe since the 2001/02 season, which last saw Legia Warsaw defeat IF Elfsborg.

Lech now advance to the third round qualifying round and will play the winner of OFI (Greece) – Apollon FC (Cyprus). This match will be played on September 17. The third round match is scheduled to be played on September 24.

__________________

Hammarby IF – Lech Poznań 0:3 (0:0)

Goals: Tiba 55′, Kamiński 89′, Marchwiński 90′

Yellow carded: Jeahze, Andersen, Ngouali, Ousted, Khalili, Kačaniklić – Ramírez, Kamiński, Skóraś

Red carded: Jeppe Andersen (63)

Referee: Sascha Stegemann (Germany)

Hammarby: 1. David Ousted – 13. Mads Fenger, 26. Kalle Björklund, 5. David Fällman (46, 4. Richard Magyar), 30. Mohanad Jeahze – 17. Abdul Khalili, 8. Jeppe Andersen, 19. Serge Ngouali, 16. Gustav Ludwigson, 9. Paulinho (77, 20. Alex Kačaniklić) – 23. Aron Jóhannsson

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 5. Đorđe Crnomarković, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 8. Jan Sýkora (73, 21. Michał Skóraś), 25. Pedro Tiba (84, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 15. Jakub Moder, 10. Dani Ramírez, 38. Jakub Kamiński – 9. Mikael Ishak (90, 29. Mohammad Awwad)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol