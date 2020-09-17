Despite not having yet won a game in the Ekstraklasa, Lech have claimed a victory in Sweden / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Convincing Win for Lech in Stockholm, Piast Also Advance

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. September 17 (PSN) – Lech Poznan and Piast Gliwice took part in the second round of UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Wednesday and Thursday.

In their away match, Lech Poznan won 3:0 in Stockholm against Hammarby IF.

Goals for the Ekstraklasa vice-champions were scored by Pedro Tiba, Jakub Kaminski and Filip Marchwinski. Both Kaminski and Marchwinski fired a goal each in the last minutes of the game just before the final whistle.

The Swedes had also weakened themselves in the 63rd minute, having to play a man down after Jeppe Andersen was shown a red card. This win is historical for Lech, who are the first Polish team to eliminate a Swedish club in Europe since the 2001/02 season, which last saw Legia Warsaw defeat IF Elfsborg.

Lech now advance to the third round qualifying round and will play Apollon FC from Cyprus. The third round match is scheduled to be played on September 24.

__________________

Hammarby IF – Lech Poznań 0:3 (0:0)

Goals: Tiba 55′, Kamiński 89′, Marchwiński 90′

Yellow carded: Jeahze, Andersen, Ngouali, Ousted, Khalili, Kačaniklić – Ramírez, Kamiński, Skóraś

Red carded: Jeppe Andersen (63)

Referee: Sascha Stegemann (Germany)

Hammarby: 1. David Ousted – 13. Mads Fenger, 26. Kalle Björklund, 5. David Fällman (46, 4. Richard Magyar), 30. Mohanad Jeahze – 17. Abdul Khalili, 8. Jeppe Andersen, 19. Serge Ngouali, 16. Gustav Ludwigson, 9. Paulinho (77, 20. Alex Kačaniklić) – 23. Aron Jóhannsson

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 5. Đorđe Crnomarković, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 8. Jan Sýkora (73, 21. Michał Skóraś), 25. Pedro Tiba (84, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 15. Jakub Moder, 10. Dani Ramírez, 38. Jakub Kamiński – 9. Mikael Ishak (90, 29. Mohammad Awwad)

__________________

The following day on Thursday, Piast Gliwice also continued their positive track in Europe, having won 3:2 at home against Austrian side TSV Hartberg. Piast showed a lot of grit in this high scoring affair, with goals scored by Martin Konczkowski, Patryk Sokołowski and Michal Zyro, while Tobias Kainz and Lukas Ried were the goal scorers for the visitors. Now the Gliwice outfit advance to the third round and will be facing FC Copenhagen in an away game.

__________________

Piast Gliwice – TSV Hartberg 3:2 (1:1)

Goals: Konczkowski 10′, Sokołowski 62′, Żyro 84′ – Kainz 33′, Ried 75′

Yellow carded: Parzyszek, Jodłowiec – Kainz, Rep, Rotter

Referee: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)

Piast: 26. František Plach – 20. Martin Konczkowski, 5. Tomáš Huk, 4. Jakub Czerwiński, 34. Piotr Malarczyk (90, 28. Bartosz Rymaniak), 2. Mikkel Kirkeskov – 17. Patryk Lipski, 18. Patryk Sokołowski, 3. Tomasz Jodłowiec – 9. Piotr Parzyszek (71, 11. Michał Żyro), 10. Kristopher Vida (78, 16. Dominik Steczyk)

Hartberg: 1. René Swete – 6. Andreas Lienhart (73, 39. Stefan Gölles), 31. Thomas Rotter, 32. Felix Luckeneder, 5. Manfred Gollner (67, 7. Julius Ertlthaler) – 8. Samson Tijani (90, 4. Michael Huber), 23. Tobias Kainz, 14. Christian Klem – 24. Dario Tadić, 9. Rajko Rep, 27. Lukas Ried

This article has been updated to add Piast Gliwice’s match result

