Ekstraklasa

Official: Michniewicz Named as New Legia Boss

Czeslaw Michniewicz will for now combine his duties as U-23 Poland coach and Legia boss / Cyfrasport
WARSAW, Poland. September 21 (PSN) – Czeslaw Michniewicz has been officially unveiled as new coach of Legia Warsaw.

The 50-year-old signed a two-year contract with the capital city club and will take over the job from Aleksandar Vukovic.

Michniewicz has been currently working as the coach for the U-23 Poland national team since July 7, 2017. Until his contract with the PZPN (Poland Football Federation) expires in November, he will combine both duties.

In the past, he previously also coached the likes of Lech Poznan, Zaglębie Lubin, Arka Gdynia, Widzew Lodz, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Polonia Warszawa, Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala, Pogon Szczecin and Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza.

Most noticeably, he with Zaglebie won the Polish championship in 2007, and with Lech he won the Puchar Polski and the Superpuchar Polski in 2004.

Kamil Potrykus will also join Michniewicz’s staff at Legia as his assistant coach, whom he has worked in that position in the U-23 Poland national team since 2017.

Ekstraklasa

