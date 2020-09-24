Tiba together with Lech put out a clinic against Apollon on Wednesday night / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Lech and Legia Remain, Piast Bid Farewell

WARSAW, Poland. September 24 (PSN) – Lech Poznan, Piast Gliwice and Legia Warsaw took part in the third round of UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lech Poznan won 5:0 on Wednesday night in their away game with Cypriot side Apollon FC and advanced to the next round. Pedro Tiba scored two goals for the visitors, and Mikael Ishak, Jakub Kaminski and Jan Sykora added a goal each to the scoreboard. Now the Poznan outfit will once again play away, this time on October 1st against Royal Charleroi SC from Belgium.

Apollon FC – Lech Poznań 0:5 (0:1)

Goals: Tiba 42′, 90′, Ishak 47′, Kamiński 58′, Sýkora 81′

Yellow carded: Benschop, Sachetti – Šatka

Referee: Mattias Gestranius (Finland)

Apollon: 99. Dimítris Dimitríou – 9. Giánnis Píttas (46, 6. Daniel Larsson), 23. Fános Kateláris, 22. Valentin Roberge, 41. Attila Szalai, 18. Diego Aguirre – 28. Nicolas Diguiny, 8. Đorđe Denić, 5. Esteban Sachetti (66, 10. Saša Marković), 11. Bagaliy Dabo (14, 20. Giánnis Gianniótas) – 35. Charlison Benschop

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 5. Đorđe Crnomarković, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 38. Jakub Kamiński (76, 21. Michał Skóraś), 15. Jakub Moder (73, 6. Karlo Muhar), 25. Pedro Tiba, 10. Dani Ramírez, 8. Jan Sýkora – 9. Mikael Ishak (67, 14. Nika Kaczarawa)

Legia Warsaw also won 2:0 on Thursday at home with FC Drita from Kosovo and advance to the 4th round, joining Lech as the second Polish team. Both goals came in the first half, as Pawel Wszolek scored the first goal for the Legion and then Tomas Pekhart doubled the score afterwards. In the next round, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side will play at home on October 1 against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag FK.

Legia Warsaw – FC Drita 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: Wszołek 24′, Pekhart 43′

Yellow carded: Wieteska, Wszołek – Namani

Referee: Halis Özkahya (Turkey)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 2. Josip Juranović, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 25. Filip Mladenović – 22. Paweł Wszołek, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 14. Michał Karbownik, 82. Luquinhas (67, 67. Bartosz Kapustka), 11. Joel Valencia (63, 8. Walerian Gwilia) – 9. Tomáš Pekhart (71, 20. José Kanté)

Drita: 1. Faton Maloku – 77. Vladica Brdarovski (66, 20. Erjon Vuçaj), 4. Fidan Gërbeshi, 6. Ardian Cuculi, 18. Ilir Blakçori – 10. Xhevdet Shabani, 7. Hamdi Namani, 25. Bujar Shabani, 17. Almir Ajzeraj (74, 97. Festim Alidema) – 27. Astrit Fazliu, 24. Kastriot Rexha (56, 22. Betim Haxhimusa)

Piast Gliwice on the other hand will not be continuing their UEFA Europa League campaign, as they lost 0:3 away on Thursday to FC Copenhagen from Denmark and are now the second Polish team to be eliminated from Europe this season. Ironically the hosts’ hero was former Piast striker Kamil Wilczek, who scored the first goal and then assisted Jonas Wind with the second goal. Pep Biel later topped the scoreline right before the final whistle.

FC Copenhagen – Piast Gliwice 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Wilczek 14′, Wind 58′, Biel 90′

Yellow carded: Mudražija – Czerwiński, Lipski, Vida

Referee: Roi Reinshreiber (Israel)

Copenhagen: 21. Karl-Johan Johnsson – 2. Guillermo Varela, 4. Victor Nelsson, 27. Ragnar Sigurðsson (67, 22. Mários Ikonómou), 3. Pierre Bengtsson – 16. Pep Biel, 33. Rasmus Falk (53, 24. Robert Mudražija), 10. Zeca, 23. Jonas Wind, 7. Viktor Fischer (75, 6. Jens Stage) – 9. Kamil Wilczek

Piast: 26. František Plach – 20. Martin Konczkowski, 5. Tomáš Huk, 4. Jakub Czerwiński, 2. Mikkel Kirkeskov, 14. Jakub Holúbek – 17. Patryk Lipski (82, 19. Sebastian Milewski), 18. Patryk Sokołowski (62, 11. Michał Żyro), 3. Tomasz Jodłowiec – 9. Piotr Parzyszek (89, 16. Dominik Steczyk), 10. Kristopher Vida

