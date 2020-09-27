Pogon have confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 at the club / pogonszczecin.pl

Official: Pogon Confirm First Team COVID-19 Cases

SZCZECIN, Poland. September 27 (PSN) – On Sunday, Pogon Szczecin officially confirmed about 30 cases of coronavirus infection within its team.

This is the first major COVID-19 incident to happen in the Ekstraklasa.

In total, 30 positive cases were confirmed: 21 players, 2 coaches, 4 staff assistants and 3 administrative employees, the club informed on its website.

In the second part of last week, one of the players began to complain of a cold. Four more joined him later. They were immediately isolated from the team, and the club – in consultation with the medical team – decided to test those who had been in contact with the sick. This resulted in 30 people with positive results who have now gone into quarantine.

“The health of players and staff members is of utmost importance to us. Thanks to the procedures developed a few months ago, we know how to act in such situations. The Pogon first team will now have time to heal and regenerate, even more so that there is an international break ahead of us,” emphasized Marcin Animucki, president of Ekstraklasa SA in the press release sent to the media.

“We operate in accordance with the recommendations of the medical team and the protocol adopted by us. We want to prevent possible virus transmission, so we need to have a complete picture of the situation. This season, Ekstraklasa SA allocated PLN 1.6 million to COVID-19 tests.” he added.

Pogon already weren’t going to play this weekend, as their match with Lech Poznan was postponed to a later date at the request of Lech – who wanted to rest before their next UEFA Europa League qualifier.

Next weekend’s match between Pogon and Jagiellonia Bialystok has also been postponed to another date. The exact date has not been announced yet. Originally, the match was to take place on Saturday, October 3 in Szczecin.

