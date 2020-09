Poland will play three matches in October / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for Finland, Italy, and Bosnia

WARSAW, Poland. September 29 (PSN) – Jerzy Brzeczek has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the October exhibition and UEFA Nations League fixtures with against Finland, Italy and Bosnia Herzegovina.

The exhibition game with Finland will first take place on October 7 in Gdansk, which will then be followed by two UEFA League of Nations games – with Italy on October 11 in Gdansk and then Bosnia Herzegovina on October 14 in Wroclaw.

Due to Jerzy Brzeczek recently testing positive for COVID-19, he will not be attending the Finland exhibition in person.

Polish national team for matches against Finland, Italy and Bosnia:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United FC), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Bochniewicz (SC Heerenveen), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Artur Jędrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michał Karbownik (Legia Warsaw) Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Arkadiusz Reca (FC Crotone), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Cagliari Calcio)

Midfielders: Jacek Góralski (FC Kairat), Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County), Damian Kądzior (SD Eibar), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Lech Poznań), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli)

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin)

