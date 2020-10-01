Lech Poznan advance to the UEFA Europa League after defeating Belgium league leaders Charleroi SC / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Lech Poznan Advance to the Group Stages, Legia Eliminated

WARSAW, Poland. October 1 (PSN) – Lech Poznan and Legia Warsaw took part in the fourth round of UEFA Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

Lech Poznan won 2:1 in their away game in Belgium against Royal Charleroi SC and successfully advanced to the group stage.

The Kolejorz were leading in the first half after goals from both midfielder Dani Ramirez and defender Tymoteusz Puchacz. After the break, the Belgians attempted to respond. Their first serious attempt came during a penalty kick, in which Filip Bednarek made a brilliant save to deny the goal. Charleroi afterwards managed to get on the scoreboard with Mamadou Fall, who dribbled into the box and scored in the top corner. Things soon then became rather difficult for Lech, who had to play the last fifteen minutes short handed after captain Lubomir Satka was red carded. However, Dariusz Zuraw’s team held out and managed to keep the win in order to advance to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Royal Charleroi SC – Lech Poznań 1:2 (0:2)

Goals: Fall 56′ – Ramírez 33′, Puchacz 41′

Yellow carded: Rezaei, Nicholson – Ramírez, Šatka

Red carded: Ľubomír Šatka (77)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Charleroi: 1. Nicolas Penneteau – 4. Maxime Busi (57, 5. Modou Diagné), 23. Steeven Willems (83, 7. David Henen), 24. Dorian Dessoleil, 12. Joris Kayembe – 27. Mamadou Fall, 44. Ryōta Morioka, 26. Marco Ilaimaharitra (89, 19. Lucas Ribeiro Costa), 16. Shamar Nicholson, 8. Ali Gholizadeh – 10. Kaveh Rezaei

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 5. Đorđe Crnomarković, 3. Wasyl Kraweć (71, 21. Michał Skóraś) – 38. Jakub Kamiński, 15. Jakub Moder, 25. Pedro Tiba, 10. Dani Ramírez (79, 4. Thomas Rogne), 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 9. Mikael Ishak (87, 11. Filip Marchwiński)

Legia Warsaw took a hard 0:3 loss at home to Azerbaijani Qarabag FK and were ultimately eliminated from the competition. Patrick Andrade, Abdellah Zoubir and Filip Ozobic scored the goals for the visitors, each time embarrassing the Legion’s defense at every opportunity. Instead of Legia, it will be Qarabag who advance to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Legia Warsaw – Qarabağ FK 0:3 (0:0)

Goals: Andrade 50′, Zoubir 62′, Ozobić 70′

Yellow carded: Slisz, Lewczuk – Zoubir

Referee: Tobias Stieler (Germany)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 2. Josip Juranović, 5. Igor Lewczuk, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 25. Filip Mladenović – 67. Bartosz Kapustka (66, 14. Michał Karbownik), 99. Bartosz Slisz, 11. Joel Valencia, 7. Domagoj Antolić (63, 82. Luquinhas) – 9. Tomáš Pekhart, 21. Rafael Lopes (56, 22. Paweł Wszołek)

Qarabağ: 1. Şahrudin Məhəmmədəliyev – 30. Abbas Hüseynov, 55. Bədavi Hüseynov, 81. Kevin Medina, 5. Maksim Medvedev – 6. Patrick Andrade, 2. Qara Qarayev, 8. Uroš Matić, 19. Filip Ozobić (75, 9. Jaime Romero), 10. Abdellah Zoubir (63, 11. Mahir Emreli) – 7. Owusu Kwabena (84, 44. Elvin Cəfərquliyev)

