UEL: Lech Poznan Drawn in Group D

POZNAN, Poland. October 2 (PSN) – The draw for the UEFA Europa League group stage took place today and Lech Poznan have met their future opponents.

Dariusz Zuraw’s team will play in Group D, where they’ll pit off against SL Benfica (Portugal), Standard Liege (Belgium) and Rangers FC (Scotland).

The UEFA Europa League group stage matches will be played on October 22 and 29, November 5 and 26, and then December 3 and 10. All of Lech matches will be broadcast on Polsat and TVP in Poland.

Lech Poznan’s UEFA Europa League schedule:

October 22 – versus Benfica (Home)

October 29 – versus Rangers (Away)

November 5 – versus Standard Liege (Home)

November 26 – versus Standard Liege (Away)

December 3 – versus Benfica (Away)

December 10 – versus Rangers (Home)

