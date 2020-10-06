Brighton Announce Moder & Karbownik Signings

According to insiders, Jakub Moder has broken the Ekstraklasa transfer record / PZPN

BRIGHTON, England. October 6 (PSN) – Brighton & Hove Albion FC have completed the signings of Polish duo Jakub Moder and Michal Karbownik.

The Seagulls have signed Polish international midfielder Jakub Moder from Lech Poznan on undisclosed terms to a five-year-deal until June 2025 and, subject to international clearance, will be loaned back to Lech for the time being.

✍️ Albion have signed Polish midfielder Jakub Moder from @LechPoznan on undisclosed terms. 🇵🇱 The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal until June 2025 and will be loaned back to Poznan for the time being. 🤝 @firsttouchgames 🤝#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 6, 2020

“Jakub is an exciting young central midfielder, who has already broken through into the Poland national squad at the age of 21,” technical director Dan Ashworth said.

“He is athletic, strong and good with both feet. He is very highly thought of within the national set-up, and we did consider bringing him over straight away.

“However, the loan back to Poznan suits Jakub and us for now – as he will play regularly both domestically and in the group phase of the Europa League, and at this stage that is better for his development.”

Brighton have also signed the highly rated Michal Karbownik from Legia Warsaw on a four-year contract until June 2024, on undisclosed terms.

✍️ Albion have completed the signing of highly rated defender Michael Karbownik from @LegiaWarszawa on a four-year contract until June 2024. 🇵🇱 The 19-year-old will remain with Legia, with a loan agreed for the rest of the season. 🤝 @firsttouchgames 🤝#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 6, 2020

The 19-year-old – who has been part of the Polish senior squad but is yet to win his first full cap – will remain with Legia, with a loan agreed for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

“Michal is another exciting young player, who we are pleased to welcome to the club,” Ashworth said.

“He is flexible in terms of position; he can play on the right or left side, at full-back or wing-back, and in midfield.”

According to Polish media, Moder was sold by Lech for 11 million euros – breaking the current Ekstraklasa transfer record. Meanwhile, Karbownik was sold by Legia for 5.5 million euros. However, Brighton has chosen to not confirm these sale quotes.

Both Moder and Karbownik are now currently on international duty after being called up for the upcoming fixtures against Finland, Italy and Bosnia.

