Ekstraklasa

Brighton Announce Moder & Karbownik Signings

According to insiders, Jakub Moder has broken the Ekstraklasa transfer record / PZPN
Brighton Announce Moder & Karbownik Signings

BRIGHTON, England. October 6 (PSN) – Brighton & Hove Albion FC have completed the signings of Polish duo Jakub Moder and Michal Karbownik.

The Seagulls have signed Polish international midfielder Jakub Moder from Lech Poznan on undisclosed terms to a five-year-deal until June 2025 and, subject to international clearance, will be loaned back to Lech for the time being.

“Jakub is an exciting young central midfielder, who has already broken through into the Poland national squad at the age of 21,” technical director Dan Ashworth said.

“He is athletic, strong and good with both feet. He is very highly thought of within the national set-up, and we did consider bringing him over straight away.

“However, the loan back to Poznan suits Jakub and us for now – as he will play regularly both domestically and in the group phase of the Europa League, and at this stage that is better for his development.”

Brighton have also signed the highly rated Michal Karbownik from Legia Warsaw on a four-year contract until June 2024, on undisclosed terms.

The 19-year-old – who has been part of the Polish senior squad but is yet to win his first full cap – will remain with Legia, with a loan agreed for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance.

“Michal is another exciting young player, who we are pleased to welcome to the club,” Ashworth said.

“He is flexible in terms of position; he can play on the right or left side, at full-back or wing-back, and in midfield.”

According to Polish media, Moder was sold by Lech for 11 million euros – breaking the current Ekstraklasa transfer record. Meanwhile, Karbownik was sold by Legia for 5.5 million euros. However, Brighton has chosen to not confirm these sale quotes.

Both Moder and Karbownik are now currently on international duty after being called up for the upcoming fixtures against Finland, Italy and Bosnia.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ekstraklasa

Related Items

More in Ekstraklasa

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 6: Lech Showcase European Form in Gliwice

PSN StaffOctober 5, 2020
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 5: Cracovia End Rakow’s Streak

PSN StaffSeptember 28, 2020
Read More

Official: Pogon Confirm First Team COVID-19 Cases

PSN StaffSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

Official: Michniewicz Named as New Legia Boss

PSN StaffSeptember 21, 2020
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 4: Gornik Make History in Warsaw

PSN StaffSeptember 21, 2020
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 3: No Luck For Lech in Wroclaw

PSN StaffSeptember 14, 2020
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 2: Jagiellonia Stun Legia in Warsaw

PSN StaffAugust 30, 2020
Read More

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 1: First Hat-trick Fired by Gornik

PSN StaffAugust 24, 2020
Read More

Piast Gliwice Confirm Swierczok Loan

PSN StaffAugust 18, 2020
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!