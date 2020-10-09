Cracovia Krakow 2020 Superpuchar Champions

Ekstraklasa

Cracovia have won the Superpuchar Polski for the first time in club history / cracovia.pl
WARSAW, Poland. October 9 (PSN) – Cracovia won the Superpuchar Polski after beating Legia Warsaw in a penalty shootout at the Lazienkowska.

Final Score: Legia Warsaw -Cracovia 0:0 – 4:5 Penalties

After getting knocked out of Europe, Legia had hoped they would be able to at least break their winless streak of six games on Friday night against Cracovia. Their task especially became more difficult due to head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz being unavailable for the game (due to his commitments to the Poland U-21 side), so the capital city club were led by assistant coach Marek Saganowski.

Nonetheless, both teams took part in an uneventful 90 minutes, with neither being able to seriously threaten the goal of the other team.

It should be noted, that one controversy did take place in the 64th minute, when the ball hit Igor Lewczuk’s hand in the penalty box during a shot by Pelle van Amersfoort. However, after using VA it was decided that there would be no penalty kick for Michal Probierz’s side.

The winner then had to be decided in penalty kicks, which at the end were better taken by Cracovia who won 5:4.

Cracovia claim their second trophy of 2020 (first the Puchar Polski), with this Superpuchar Polski being the club’s first in history.

Legia Warsaw – Cracovia 0:0 – PK 4:5

Penalties: 1:0 Antolić, 1:1 van Amersfoort, 2:1 Valencia, 2:2 Sadiković, 3:2 Cholewiak, 3:3 Vestenický, 3:3 Wszołek – miss, 3:4 Fiolić, 4:4 Juranović, 4:5 Dimun

Yellow carded: Diego Ferraresso, Râpă, Márquez
Referee: Wojciech Myć (Lublin) Attendance: 7000

Legia: 33. Radosław Cierzniak – 2. Josip Juranović, 5. Igor Lewczuk, 4. Mateusz Wieteska (23, 34. Iñaki Astiz), 16. Luís Rocha (84, 41. Paweł Stolarski) – 22. Paweł Wszołek, 67. Bartosz Kapustka (58, 7. Domagoj Antolić), 24. André Martins (77, 17. Mateusz Cholewiak), 82. Luquinhas, 11. Joel Valencia – 9. Tomáš Pekhart (66, 21. Rafael Lopes)

Cracovia: 31. Lukáš Hroššo – 2. Cornel Râpă, 5. Iván Márquez, 88. Matej Rodin, 44. Dawid Szymonowicz (56, 87. Diego Ferraresso) – 14. Ivan Fiolić, 19. Damir Sadiković, 8. Milan Dimun, 10. Pelle van Amersfoort, 9. Marcos Álvarez (78, 99. Tomáš Vestenický) – 7. Rivaldinho (73, 26. Filip Piszczek)

