Lewandowski Brace Beats Bosnia

WROCLAW, Poland. October 14 (PSN) – The Poland national team won 3:0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wroclaw and went top of Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League.

Final Score: Poland – Bosnia Herzegovina 3:0

Two goals for Bialo-czerwoni were scored by Robert Lewandowski, and one by Karol Linetty. From the 14th minute the visitors played with a man down after Anel Ahmedhodzic was red carded. Thanks to the win, Poland have moved up to the first place in their group.

As early as in the second minute, Miralem Pjanic fired the first dangerous long distance shot of the game, but Wojciech Szczesny saved it with confidence. Soon after, Kamil Grosiki hit the side net in response. Things then drastically changed in the 14th minute, when Bosnia had to play with 10 men after a red card on Ahmedhodzic. Over time, this allowed the Poles more time and space to claim their win.

Jerzy Brzeczek’s team took the lead in the 40th minute. Karol Linetty started the play with a shot into the penalty area, which after a ricocheted off Kamil Jozwiak, who took the ball, turned around with it, and was ready to shoot but was overtaken by Robert Lewandowski at the last possible second, who took the shot instead from close range for the first goal.

Five minutes later, the reverse happened with Lewandowski playing the ball into the penalty area, but this time Linetty finished the action by heading it into the net for the second goal.

The second half began in the same way as the first one ended – with a consistent offense by the Poles. In the 51st minute, Lewandowski passed to Mateusz Klich on the left wing, who in turn crossed into the penalty box back into the striker, who then proceeded to smash it into the net – scoring the third goal and his brace of the game.

A few minutes later, Grosicki also tried to take a strike from a distance, but this time the Bosnian goalkeeper made a big save to stop a fourth goal from happening.

Much of the game afterwards took place mainly in the middle of the field, as the match started to calm down. The Poles, satisfied with the lead cooled down with their attacks, meanwhile Bosnia focused on keeping the ball away from their zone as much as possible.

With Italy drawing the Netherlands 1:1, this means that Poland’s win in Wroclaw has pushed them to first place in the UEFA Nations League Group A1 for the time being.

Poland – Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:0 (2:0)

Goals: Lewandowski 40′, 51′, Linetty 45′

Yellow carded: Klich, Bednarek – Pjanić, Kolašinac, Hajradinović

Red carded: Anel Ahmedhodžić (14)

Referee: Craig Pawson (England)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 4. Tomasz Kędziora (72, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek, 13. Arkadiusz Reca – 21. Kamil Jóźwiak (72, 16. Michał Karbownik), 6. Jacek Góralski, 8. Karol Linetty, 14. Mateusz Klich (64, 23. Krzysztof Piątek), 11. Kamil Grosicki (64, 17. Damian Kądzior) – 9. Robert Lewandowski (58, 7. Arkadiusz Milik)

Bosnia: Ibrahim Šehić – 15. Branimir Cipetić, 3. Anel Ahmedhodžić, 17. Siniša Saničanin, 5. Sead Kolašinac – 8. Edin Višća (58, 14. Amer Gojak), 10. Miralem Pjanić (33, 16. Dennis Hadžikadunić), 13. Gojko Cimirot, 6. Amir Hadžiahmetović (74, 20. Haris Hajradinović), 19. Rade Krunić (73, 23. Deni Milošević) – 11. Edin Džeko (58, 9. Smail Prevljak)

