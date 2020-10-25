Poland will play three matches in November / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for Ukraine, Italy and Netherlands

WARSAW, Poland. October 25 (PSN) – Jerzy Brzeczek has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the November exhibition and UEFA Nations League fixtures with against Ukraine, Italy and the Netherlands

The exhibition game with Ukraine will first take place on November 11 in Chorzow, which will then be followed by two UEFA Nations League games – with Italy on November 15 in Reggio Emilia and then the Netherlands on November 18 in Chorzow.

One surprising new addition to the squad is Lech Poznan’s Jakub Kaminski. The 18-year-old has earned his first senior international call-up after an impressive showing for the Kolejorz against Benfica in the UEFA Europa League.

It should be noted, that both Kaminski and Robert Gumny will only be available for the Ukraine game, as they’ll afterwards depart for the U-21 team.

Polish national team for matches against Ukraine, Italy and the Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (AC Fiorentina), Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria), Paweł Bochniewicz (SC Heerenveen), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Arkadiusz Reca (FC Crotone), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Cagliari Calcio)

Midfielders: Jacek Góralski (FC Kairat), Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County), Jakub Kamiński (Lech Poznań), Michał Karbownik (Legia Warsaw), Damian Kądzior (SD Eibar), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Jakub Moder (Lech Poznań), Sebastian Szymański (Dynamo Moscow), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (SSC Napoli), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin)

