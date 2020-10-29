UEFA

UEL: Lech Leave Glasgow Empty Handed

Lech Poznan have lost their second UEFA Europa League group game in a row / lechpoznan.pl
GLASGOW, Scotland. October 29 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Kolejorz lost 0:1 in their second group game away against Rangers FC.

Coming into the match, Dariusz Zuraw’s side found themselves at a disadvantage due to missing 4 important players in Jakub Kaminski, Bohdan Butko, Dorde Crnomarkovic and Pedro Tiba. Due to minor injuries, none of them had traveled to Glasgow.

Missing such key elements to their squad, it quickly became very evident in Lech’s play in Ibrox, which lacked the same pace and decisiveness that had been seen in their group opener with SL Benfica.

Neither side looked typically impressive, but Rangers were able to pose more of a threat against a weakened Lech side.

The decisive goal then came in the 68th minute, when Alfredo Morelos, who was substituted onto the pitch a few minutes earlier, beat Filip Bednarek with a header from a cross. The Poznan outfit afterwards attempted to respond with a goal of their own, but failed to land a single shot on net.

Lech’s next game will be played at home on November 5, where they will take on Belgian side Standard Liege.

_____________________________________

Rangers FC – Lech Poznań 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: Morelos 68′

Yellow carded: Balogun, Goldson – Ishak
Referee: Kristo Tohver (Estonia)

Rangers: 1. Allan McGregor – 2. James Tavernier, 6. Connor Goldson, 26. Leon Balogun, 31. Borna Barišić – 37. Scott Arfield (80, 8. Ryan Jack), 10. Steven Davis, 18. Glen Kamara – 7. Ianis Hagi (69, 17. Joe Aribo), 25. Kemar Roofe (63, 20. Alfredo Morelos), 14. Ryan Kent (81, 21. Brandon Barker)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 4. Thomas Rogne, 3. Wasyl Kraweć – 21. Michał Skóraś (74, 8. Jan Sýkora), 15. Jakub Moder, 11. Filip Marchwiński (82, 29. Mohammad Awwad), 10. Dani Ramírez (88, 14. Nika Kaczarawa), 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 9. Mikael Ishak

