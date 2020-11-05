Ishak celebrates after putting Lech ahead against Standard / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Lech Persevere and Outscore Standard Liege

POZNAN, Poland. November 5 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the group stage action of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Kolejorz won 3:1 in their third group game at home against Standard Liege.



After losing their first two games, it seems that the club from Poznan still had aspirations of persevering in the competition – winning their first game in the group stage tonight. The first goal for Dariusz Zuraw’s team was scored by Michal Skoras in the 14th minute, followed shortly by Mikael Ishak who doubled the score. The visitors responded with a goal from Maxime Lestienne just before the 30th minute mark, but still found trouble containing Lech’s midfield.

The Poles increased their lead not long after the half time break, with Ishak once again finding the back of the net.

Lech’s domination and control of the game was most noticeable in the second half, but they had little to show for it in the goal department – seeing two goals be disallowed. Standard were able to get a better hold of the game near the final whistle, but by then it was too late for any comeback.

After this match, the Polish vice-champions are now four points behind Benfica SL and Rangers FC in Group D. Their next game in the UEFA Europa League will be a rematch against Standard, with that taking place on November 26 in Liege.

____________________________

Lech Poznań – Standard Liège 3:1 (2:1)

Goals: Skóraś 14′, Ishak 22′, 48′ – Lestienne 29′

Yellow carded: Ramírez, Muhar – Gavory, Bastien, Dussenne

Referee: Manuel Schüttengruber (Austria)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 4. Thomas Rogne, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 21. Michał Skóraś (62, 8. Jan Sýkora), 25. Pedro Tiba (81, 6. Karlo Muhar), 15. Jakub Moder, 10. Dani Ramírez (81, 29. Mohammad Awwad), 11. Filip Marchwiński (62, 38. Jakub Kamiński) – 9. Mikael Ishak (85, 14. Nika Kaczarawa)

Standard: 16. Arnaud Bodart – 27. Laurent Jans, 20. Merveille Bokadi, 6. Noë Dussenne, 24. Nicolas Gavory (46, 41. Hugo Siquet) – 22. Maxime Lestienne (73, 9. Obbi Oularé), 28. Samuel Bastien, 8. Gojko Cimirot (88, 29. Joachim Carcela-González), 26. Nicolas Raskin (73, 10. Mehdi Carcela-González), 32. Michel-Ange Balikwisha – 19. Selim Amallah (60, 18. Aleksandar Boljević)

