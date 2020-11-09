Lopes scores the game winner for Legia in injury time / lechpoznan.pl

PKO Ekstraklasa Matchweek 9: Legia Overcome Lech in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland. November 9 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw have pushed themselves back to the podium in the ninth matchweek of the 2020/2021 PKO Ekstraklasa season.

The reigning champions proved critics wrong over the weekend, overcoming their poor form from before and managing to defeat Lech Poznan 2:1 at home. While Lech were the majority favourites coming into this fixture, mainly due to their latest results in Europe; it was Legia who instead pulled an upset win on Sunday. Despite the Legion struggling for most of the game and even awarding an own goal to the visitors, it was surprisingly the Kolejorz who proceeded to defensively fall apart in the late second half. The game decider was scored by the unmarked Rafael Lopes in injury time, who was one of the most criticized players on the pitch. Ultimately, the Portuguese striker became the unlikely hero of the night for the capital city club.

__________________________

Cracovia – Jagiellonia Białystok 3:1 (1:1)

Goals: Vestenický 25′, Loshaj 87′, Thiago 90′ – Imaz 39′

Yellow carded: Sipľak – Borysiuk, Pospíšil, Runje, Țîru

Referee: Paweł Gil (Lublin)

Cracovia: 23. Karol Niemczycki – 2. Cornel Râpă, 44. Dawid Szymonowicz, 88. Matej Rodin, 90. Michael Gardawski – 14. Ivan Fiolić (46, 21. Thiago), 19. Damir Sadiković, 8. Milan Dimun (86, 22. Florian Loshaj), 10. Pelle van Amersfoort, 73. Patryk Zaucha (67, 3. Michal Sipľak) – 99. Tomáš Vestenický (67, 26. Filip Piszczek)

Jagiellonia: 96. Damian Węglarz – 38. Paweł Olszewski, 17. Ivan Runje, 25. Bogdan Țîru, 19. Böðvar Böðvarsson – 10. Maciej Makuszewski, 26. Martin Pospíšil, 16. Ariel Borysiuk (90, 3. Błażej Augustyn), 11. Jesús Imaz, 8. Przemysław Mystkowski (81, 15. Kris Twardek) – 21. Jakov Puljić

__________________________

Legia Warsaw – Lech Poznań 2:1 (0:1)

Goals: Skibicki 67′, Lopes 90′ – Juranović 29′ (OG)

Yellow carded: Lewczuk

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Płock)

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 2. Josip Juranović, 5. Igor Lewczuk, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 25. Filip Mladenović – 22. Paweł Wszołek, 24. André Martins, 8. Walerian Gwilia (63, 82. Luquinhas), 67. Bartosz Kapustka, 11. Joel Valencia (46, 21. Rafael Lopes) – 39. Maciej Rosołek (59, 71. Kacper Skibicki)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 4. Thomas Rogne, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 8. Jan Sýkora, 15. Jakub Moder, 10. Dani Ramírez (83, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 25. Pedro Tiba, 38. Jakub Kamiński (33, 21. Michał Skóraś) – 9. Mikael Ishak (86, 14. Nika Kaczarawa)

__________________________

Raków Częstochowa – Wisła Kraków 0:0

Yellow carded: Frydrych, Abramowicz

Referee: Piotr Lasyk (Bytom)

Raków: 29. Jakub Szumski – 4. Kamil Piątkowski, 6. Andrzej Niewulis, 3. Maciej Wilusz – 7. Fran Tudor, 43. David Tijanić (46, 77. Marcin Cebula), 20. Marko Poletanović, 10. Igor Sapała, 11. Ivi López, 23. Patryk Kun (78, 27. Daniel Bartl) – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (84, 9. Oskar Zawada)

Wisła: 1. Mateusz Lis – 19. David Niepsuj (85, 8. Łukasz Burliga), 25. Michal Frydrych, 4. Maciej Sadlok, 33. Dawid Abramowicz – 16. Jakub Błaszczykowski (46, 11. Fatos Bećiraj), 43. Dawid Szot (89, 44. Aleksander Buksa), 21. Nikola Kuveljić, 18. Chuca, 77. Stefan Savić (68, 9. Rafał Boguski) – 15. Jean Carlos Silva

__________________________

Stal Mielec – Warta Poznań 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Kuzimski 88′

Yellow carded: Matras, Stasik – Czyżycki

Red carded: Mateusz Spychała (34)

Referee: Sebastian Jarzębak (Bytom)

Stal: 13. Rafał Strączek – 11. Szymon Stasik, 14. Kamil Kościelny, 4. Bożidar Czorbadżijski (58, 98. Paweł Tomczyk), 23. Krystian Getinger – 10. Mateusz Mak, 21. Mateusz Matras, 20. Grzegorz Tomasiewicz (81, 27. Damian Pawłowski), 17. Petteri Forsell, 7. Maciej Domański (65, 96. Robert Dadok) – 77. Jakub Wróbel (81, 99. Łukasz Zjawiński)

Warta: 33. Daniel Bielica – 23. Mateusz Spychała, 5. Bartosz Kieliba, 4. Robert Ivanov, 13. Jakub Kuzdra – 18. Mario Rodríguez (34, 25. Gracjan Jaroch; 46, 2. Jan Grzesik), 6. Łukasz Trałka, 21. Mateusz Kupczak, 17. Mateusz Czyżycki (39, 3. Jakub Kiełb), 11. Michał Jakóbowski – 9. Mateusz Kuzimski

__________________________

Górnik Zabrze – Piast Gliwice

Match delayed to later date due to COVID-19

__________________________

Lechia Gdańsk – Śląsk Wrocław

Match delayed to later date due to COVID-19

__________________________

Wisła Płock – Pogoń Szczecin

Match delayed to later date due to COVID-19

