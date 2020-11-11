Jakub Moder proceeds to take advantage of a rebound to extend Poland's lead / PZPN

Poland Make Use of Lunin Blunder

CHORZOW, Poland. November 11 (PSN) – Poland defeated Ukraine 2:0 in a friendly match on Wednesday at the Silesian Stadium with goals from Krzysztof Piatek and Jakub Moder to extended their series without a defeat to five games.

Final score: Poland – Ukraine 2:0

With two important UEFA Nations League matches coming up next, Jerzy Brzeczek took the opportunity in Chorzow to play with an experimental squad against Ukraine. Instead of Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik playing together in defense – Brzeczek instead opted for the presence of Sebastian Walukiewicz and Pawel Bochniewicz. Other new changes included playing Robert Gumny as rightback, Maciej Rybus as leftback, and Przemyslaw Placheta on the the wings.

As expected, Ukraine started the match on a better note and already in the 12th minute had a penalty kick awarded to them after a Bochniewicz foul. Luckily for the Poles, Andrij Yarmolenko failed to convert and hit post. This would soon come back to haunt the Ukrainians.

A major mistake by Andriy Lunin helped put Poland up on the scoreboard in the 41st minute, where the Real Madrid goalkeeper left his penalty area and fanned on the bail, unable to boot it out of bounds – rather instead turning it over. Krzysztof Piatek took full advantage of the blunder, having no problem sending the ball into the empty net from a distance for the first goal of the game.

Poland extended their lead after the half, with Placheta crossing the ball into the box directly to substitute Jakub Moder in the 62nd minute. After the Lech Poznan midfielder’s header bounced off the post, he then managed to place the ball in the net on the rebound.

The visitors missed another great opportunity to score in the 76th minute. Another Bochniewicz mistake allowed Junior Marlos to make a deadly pass near the Polish penalty zone, but saw Viktor Tsyhankov shoot across the ground next to the net instead.

While the bialo-czerwoni weren’t particularly impressive on Wednesday night, they did enough with an experimental squad to land a positive result and continue their undefeated run.

Poland’s next game will be in the UEFA Nations League against Italy on November 15 in Reggio Emilia and then the Netherlands on November 18 in Chorzow.

_____________________________

Poland – Ukraine 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Piątek 40′, Moder 62′

Yellow carded: Góralski – Charatin

Referee: Manuel Schüttengruber (Austria)

Poland: 12. Łukasz Skorupski – 17. Robert Gumny (78, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 3. Sebastian Walukiewicz, 2. Paweł Bochniewicz, 13. Maciej Rybus (79, 16. Arkadiusz Reca) – 10. Przemysław Płacheta (84, 19. Sebastian Szymański), 14. Mateusz Klich, 6. Jacek Góralski (62, 8. Karol Linetty), 7. Arkadiusz Milik (62, 9. Jakub Moder), 20. Piotr Zieliński (46, 21. Kamil Jóźwiak) – 23. Krzysztof Piątek

Ukraine: 23. Andriy Lunin – 13. Yukhym Konoplya (63, 18. Valeriy Bondar), 4. Serhiy Kryvtsov, 22. Mykola Matviyenko, 16. Bohdan Mykhaylichenko – 7. Andriy Yarmolenko (46, 11. Marlos), 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko (56, 14. Ihor Kharatin), 21. Yevhenii Makarenko, 20. Viktor Kovalenko (76, 5. Serhiy Sydorchuk), 19. Oleksandr Zubkov (46, 15. Viktor Tsyhankov) – 9. Roman Yaremchuk (46, 10. Júnior Moraes)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol