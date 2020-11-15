Poland were outplayed by the Italian hosts on Sunday / PZPN

Passive Poles Crash in Italy

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy. November 15 (PSN) – Poland were defeated by Italy 2:0 in the 5th group stage round of the UEFA Nations League in League A Group 1.

Final score: Italy – Poland 2:0

After a good run of games without recording a defeat, that series was promptly ended by Italy on Sunday. With their eyes set to reclaim first place in the group, the Azzuri were determined to win with the Poles and put out a strong performance to justify it.

The Italians were already awarded with a penalty kick in the 27th minute, thanks to a foul committed by Grzegorz Krychowiak on Andrea Belotti during a corner kick. Jorginho then stepped up and converted the penalty with a clean finish for the 1:0.

Roberto Mancini’s side kept a high tempo and dominated play, giving the Poles no space and time to arrange their own counter attack. Poland’s passive play only added fuel to the fire, which forced Jerzy Brzeczek to make big changes to the squad.

Not much changed after the half, despite Poland making three substitutions in hopes of turning their favour around. Italy continued their firm control over the match and fired at will whenever near the Polish goal, forcing Wojciech Szczesny to make a couple of big saves.

At the 77th minute mark the Bialo-czerwoni’s fortunes took a turn for the worst, as a second foul by Jacek Goralski saw him be red carded and ejected from the game. Shortly afterwards, an eager Domenico Berardi punished the latent visitors with a strike to make it 2:0, sealing the result.

With one more game to go in the UEFA Nations League group stage, Poland will next face off the Netherlands. This match will be played on November 18 in Chorzow.

___________________________

Italy – Poland 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Jorginho 27′ (Pk), Berardi 83′

Yellow carded: Belotti – Krychowiak, Góralski

Red carded: Jacek Góralski (77)

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Italy: 21. Gianluigi Donnarumma – 16. Alessandro Florenzi (90, 23. Giovanni Di Lorenzo), 15. Francesco Acerbi, 19. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Emerson Palmieri – 18. Nicolò Barella, 8. Jorginho, 5. Manuel Locatelli – 20. Federico Bernardeschi (64, 11. Domenico Berardi), 9. Andrea Belotti (79, 7. Stefano Okaka), 10. Lorenzo Insigne (89, 22. Stephan El Shaarawy)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 18. Bartosz Bereszyński, 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek, 16. Arkadiusz Reca – 19. Sebastian Szymański (46, 20. Piotr Zieliński), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 17. Jakub Moder (46, 6. Jacek Góralski), 8. Karol Linetty (74, 7. Arkadiusz Milik), 21. Kamil Jóźwiak (46, 11. Kamil Grosicki) – 9. Robert Lewandowski

