Kamil Jozwiak put Poland up front already in the fifth minute of the game on Wednesday / PZPN

Jozwiak’s Goal Not Enough to Stop The Netherlands

CHORZOW, Poland. November 18 (PSN) – Poland were defeated by the Netherlands 1:2 in the 6th group stage round of the UEFA Nations League in League A Group 1.

Final score: Poland – Netherlands 1:2

Kamil Jozwiak put his side ahead in the fifth minute of the game following a superb solo run and finish. After collecting a pass from Robert Lewandowski, the 22-year-old winger outpaced one defender before cutting inside and beating the goalkeeper at his near post to put Poland ahead.

Despite a very positive and impressive start to the match, the Bialo-czerwoni ended up losing the three points in the last quarter of the match.

The Dutch recollected themselves and then more often started to come to the fore, creating two good opportunities in the first half to equalize. However, both attempts were effectively stopped by netminder Lukasz Fabianski.

Meanwhile, the Poles put their focus the counterattack, with one almost successful offensive display led by Przemyslaw Placheta from the wing. The midfielder at a high speed made his way into the Dutch penalty area but unluckily only was able to hit the post. Over time, the visitors then began to gain a better advantage in the middle of the field. However, while the Dutch handled the ball better in front of the Polish penalty area, little resulted from it.

The Oranje only managed to make a comeback late in the game, more so taking advantage from mistakes of the Polish defense. Memphis Depay would equalize from the penalty spot in the 77th minute after being fouled by Jan Bednarek. Afterwards in the 84th minute, an own goal from Krzysztof Piatek during a corner kick by Georginio Wijnaldum cemented the win for the Netherlands.

Recording two losses in a row, Poland place third place in the group with only 7 points and will have to wait until 2021 to turn their fortunes around.

Poland – Netherlands 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Jóźwiak 5′ – Depay 77′ (Pk), Piątek 84′ (OG)

Yellow carded: Krychowiak, Bednarek, Jóźwiak

Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (Israel)

Poland: 22. Łukasz Fabiański – 4. Tomasz Kędziora, 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek, 16. Arkadiusz Reca (81, 13. Maciej Rybus) – 6. Przemysław Płacheta (75, 11. Kamil Grosicki), 14. Mateusz Klich, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (71, 8. Karol Linetty), 20. Piotr Zieliński (71, 17. Jakub Moder), 21. Kamil Jóźwiak – 9. Robert Lewandowski (46, 23. Krzysztof Piątek)

Netherlands: 1. Tim Krul – 2. Hans Hateboer (57, 22. Denzel Dumfries), 6. Stefan de Vrij, 17. Daley Blind (84, 19. Luuk de Jong), 5. Patrick van Aanholt (70, 12. Owen Wijndal) – 15. Davy Klaassen (70, 20. Donny van de Beek), 8. Georginio Wijnaldum, 21. Frenkie de Jong – 16. Calvin Stengs (70, 7. Steven Berghuis), 10. Memphis Depay, 9. Donyell Malen

