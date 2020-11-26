Lech's loss in Belgium has made advancing from the group stage even more difficult / lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Lech Complicate Campaign with Loss in Belgium

LIEGE, Belgium. November 26 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the group stage action of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Kolejorz lost 1:2 in their fourth group game away against Standard Liege.



After a neutral first half, in which neither team particularly excelled in, it was Standard who hurt themselves most due to Obbi Oulare being red carded after picking up a second yellow just before the break.

Lech took advantage of this with a dynamic attack into the weakened Standard penalty zone led by Tymoteusz Puchacz, who provided Mikael Ishak the opportunity to put the visitors up on the scoreboard in the 60th minute.

Three minutes later, a 10-man Standard were able to quickly respond and equalize, with Abdoul Tapsoba pouncing on a rebound courtesy of Filip Bednarek.

Not long afterwards, it was Lech who then also found themselves having to part ways with a player. Dorde Crnomarkovic was red carded straight in the 74th minute and this put even more pressure on the Ekstraklasa side, who were already struggling in defense with a full team.

While they managed to hold off most attacks, it was Kostas Laifis who ended the contest with a header goal in injury time, depriving the Poznan club a much needed point.

With Lech’s UEFA Europa League campaign now further complicated and their chances of advancing even smaller, it’s do or die for Dariusz Zuraw’s squad. Lech’s next match will be on December 3, where they’ll play Benfica in Lisbon.

____________________________

Standard Liège – Lech Poznań 2:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tapsoba 63′, Laḯfis 90′ – Ishak 60′

Yellow carded: Oularé, Balikwisha, Raskin, Boljević – Crnomarković, Butko, Kraweć

Red carded: Obbi Oularé (45) – Đorđe Crnomarković (74)

Referee: Petr Ardeleanu (Czech Republic)

Standard: 16. Arnaud Bodart – 21. Collins Fai, 6. Noë Dussenne, 34. Kóstas Laḯfis, 24. Nicolas Gavory (76, 27. Laurent Jans) – 26. Nicolas Raskin (76, 28. Samuel Bastien), 20. Merveille Bokadi (46, 23. Abdoul Tapsoba), 8. Gojko Cimirot – 22. Maxime Lestienne (46, 18. Aleksandar Boljević), 9. Obbi Oularé, 32. Michel-Ange Balikwisha (76, 25. Felipe Avenatti)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 91. Bohdan Butko, 4. Thomas Rogne, 5. Đorđe Crnomarković, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 21. Michał Skóraś (64, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 25. Pedro Tiba (78, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 15. Jakub Moder (78, 37. Ľubomír Šatka), 10. Dani Ramírez, 8. Jan Sýkora (64, 3. Wasyl Kraweć) – 9. Mikael Ishak (83, 14. Nika Kaczarawa)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol