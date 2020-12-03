Lech Poznan have been mathematically eliminated from the UEFA Europa League after tonights loss to Benfica / Lechpoznan.pl

UEL: Benfica Thrash Lech Reserves in Lisbon

LISBON, Portugal. December 3 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the group stage action of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Kolejorz lost 0:4 in their fifth group game away against Benfica Lisbon.



With only a mathematical chance left still to qualify, the team from Wielkopolska traveled to Lisbon surprisingly with the intention of playing their reserve squad. Benfica, on the other hand, were hoping to take a step towards winning the group with a big win. Fortunately for the Portuguese side, the recipe for success was prepared for them on a silver plate.

Despite Lech playing with a weaker starting eleven, the first half was a rather quiet game for both sides. Lech gave of themselves as much as they could, while the hosts did not push the tempo. In any case, in the 36th minute, Jan Vertonghen benefited from an opportunity to put his team ahead, heading the ball into the net during a corner kick.

By the break, the score didn’t change. Benfica, who who had eight shots and two on-target shots in the first half of the game, went into the break in a good mood. The Kolejorz, on the other hand, were unable to even get one shot on target.

The second half was even worse, with Lech’s abysmal play giving the hosts even more of an advantage.

Darwin Nunez scored his fourth campaign goal in total against Lech to make it 2:0, who beat Filip Bednarek during a one-on-one situation.

With Lech slowing down their play and becoming even less of a threat, Benfica instead increased their pressure forward and scored two more goals courtesy of Pizzi and then Julian Weigl to end out the night.

After this fixture, Lech now find themselves in last place in group D with three points in five games. Benfica on the other hand is in second place with 11 points, which does not change the fact that the Portuguese team is already confident of advancing to the next phase.

Lech’s final UEFA Europa League group stage game will be played at home on December 10 against Rangers FC.

SL Benfica – Lech Poznań 4:0 (1:0)

Goals: Vertonghen 36′, Núñez 57′, Pizzi 58′, Weigl 89′

Yellow carded: Kaczarawa, Marchwiński

Referee: Srđan Jovanović (Serbia)

Benfica: 99. Odysséas Vlachodímos – 2. Gilberto, 30. Nicolás Otamendi, 5. Jan Vertonghen, 3. Álex Grimaldo – 27. Rafa Silva (77, 11. Franco Cervi), 19. Chiquinho (60, 28. Julian Weigl), 8. Gabriel, 21. Pizzi (60, 10. Luca Waldschmidt), 7. Éverton (70, 38. Pedrinho) – 9. Darwin Núñez (60, 14. Haris Seferović)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 91. Bohdan Butko, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 13. Tomasz Dejewski, 27. Tymoteusz Puchacz – 21. Michał Skóraś (63, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 6. Karlo Muhar, 29. Mohammad Awwad (63, 10. Dani Ramírez), 11. Filip Marchwiński (82, 15. Jakub Moder), 8. Jan Sýkora (63, 3. Wasyl Kraweć) – 14. Nika Kaczarawa (41, 9. Mikael Ishak)

