Marseille Loan Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli

MARSEILLE, France. January 21 (PSN) – Arkadiusz Milik has been loaned from SSC Napoli to the Olympique de Marseille, the Ligue 1 club announced on Thursday evening.

Milik will wear the #19 shirt for his new club, which he has joined on an 18-month loan with an option to buy. Marseille have agreed to pay an £8million loan fee plus £2.7m in bonuses to him while giving 20 per cent of a future resale to Napoli.

The 26-year-old striker has previously spent four and a half years in Napoli. In Serie A, he played in a total of 93 matches, scoring 38 goals, and in the 2019-2020 season his club won the Italian Cup.

Due to a disagreement with Napoli management over a failed transfer to Juventus FC, Milik as a result was outed from the first team for the 2020/2020 season and was at a risk of missing UEFA EURO 2020 with Poland.

Other notable interest for the Pole during the winter transfer window also came from Premier league sides Tottenham FC and Everton FC. However, Milik ultimately decided to take his career to France.

Marseille, led by Andre Villas-Boas, are currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table with 32 points after 19 matches. In the past, Piotr Swierczewski had also played there.

