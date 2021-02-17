Ekstraklasa

Pogon Snap up Free Agent Kurzawa

Rafal Kurzawa has returned to the Ekstraklasa / Getty
SZCZECIN, Poland. February 17 (PSN) – A free agent since the termination of his contract with Amiens SC last October, the left-back has found a new club to play for.

Rafal Kurzawa has officially joined Pogon Szczecin, the current leaders of the PKO Ekstraklasa, where he signed a three-year contract with plus an optional additional year.

Kurzawa joined Amiens in 2018 where he played 11 Ligue 1 matches before being loaned out to Denmark, there he played for both FC Midtjylland and Esberg for the past two years. After returning back to France, his contract was mutually terminated in October.

The 28-year-old Polish international has since been a free agent, with his name appearing alongside many different clubs – especially in the Ekstraklasa, a league where he was once considered one of the best midfielders.

With Pogon, it didn’t take much for Kurzawa to be convinced. Especially with the impressive plans the club has going forward.

“I was presented with a plan that presented what Pogon are fighting for this season and in the years to come. This was the most important part to make my decision to sign here” Kurzawa told the club’s official website.

