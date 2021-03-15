Paulo Sousa has announced his first final call-ups for the Poland national team / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for Hungary, Andorra, and England

WARSAW, Poland. March 15 (PSN) – Poland national team coach Paulo Sousa on Monday announced his final call-ups for the qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Hungary, Andorra and England.

The bialo-czerwoni will first square off with Hungary in Budapest on March 25, then return back to Warsaw on March 28 to take on Andorra. Their final trip will afterwards be to London to play England on March 31.

Sousa’s list of call-ups have come with plenty of surprises, especially with the addition of 17-year-old rookie Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin. Other new additions also include Pawel Dawidowicz, Michal Helik, Kamil Piatkowski, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Bartosz Slisz and Karol Swiderski. This of course have come at the cost of excluding some notable regulars like Tomasz Kedziora and Karol Linetty, a decision in which Poland fans are still yet to be convinced is the right choice.

The new Portuguese coach also stated in his press conference that Wojciech Szczesny for the time being would be the team’s number one goalkeeper and that he wants to utilize as much talent from the Ekstraklasa as possible.

It should also be noted that the current restrictions in Germany are also a huge problem for Sousa. As in the the event of their extension, he would not be able to use either Robert Lewandowski or Krzysztof Piatek. Marseille’s Arkadiusz Milik is also in a similar situation.

“Three of our forwards may have problems with appearing in the match against England. Lewandowski, Piatek and Milik – at the moment, we are not sure if they will take part in it,” said the new bialo-czerwoni coach on Monday.

____________________

Polish national team for matches against Hungary, Andorra, and England:

Goalkeepers: Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United FC), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC 1909), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defence: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Kamil Piątkowski (Raków Częstochowa), Arkadiusz Reca (FC Crotone), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Midfielders: Rafał Augustyniak (FC Ural Yekaterinburg), Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion FC), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County FC), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Pogoń Szczecin), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City FC), Bartosz Slisz (Legia Warsaw), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha BSC Berlin), Karol Świderski (PAOK)

